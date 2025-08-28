Illinois Basketball 20-Year Reunion: Reliving the Glory of the Dee Brown Era
This weekend, Illinois’ 2004 and 2005 Big Ten championship-winning squads are set to return to Champaign, the university revealed on Wednesday. Those teams were led by the deadly perimeter trio of Deron Williams, Luther Head and Dee Brown – the latter of whom was named the conference’s Player of the Year in 2005. In honor of their return to Illinois – Williams, Head and Brown, among others, are scheduled to appear at the 20-year reunion – let's take a brief look back at both seasons.
Illinois, 2003-2004
Team record: 26-7 (13-3 Big Ten)
Accomplishments: Big Ten regular-season title, Sweet 16 appearance
The prelude to the unforgettable 2004-2005 season was an impressive campaign in its own right. Not only did the Illini win the conference title outright in '03-04, but they also wet their beaks with NCAA Tournament experience, playing in three games – the last of which saw them fall to Duke in the Sweet 16.
Four Illinois players averaged double figures, including that trio of Williams, Head and Brown, along with forward Roger Powell. In head coach Bruce Weber’s first year at the helm, Illinois built the foundation for its legendary '04-05 season while building chemistry across a talented, gritty roster.
Illinois, 2004-2005
Team record: 37-2 (15-1 Big Ten)
Accomplishments: Big Ten regular-season title, conference tournament title, national title runners-up
Retaining all five starters from that '03-04 squad and entering the second year of the Weber tenure, Illinois took advantage of all the stars aligning for a magical season in Champaign. And after winning the first 29 games (yes, twenty-nine) of the season, it was clear that the Illini were not going to let down their beloved fans. Not until early March, in the regular-season finale, did Illinois suffer the first blemish in its record (a 65-64 loss at Ohio State).
After that setback, the Illini wasted no time getting back on track, rattling off three straight emphatic wins at Chicago’s United Center to win the Big Ten Tournament. Naturally, Illinois entered the Big Dance as a No. 1 seed – and promptly showed exactly why, winning each of its first three games by double digits before meeting Arizona in that unforgettable Elite Eight outing.
Despite facing an eight-point deficit with less than a minute left in regulation, the Illini clawed back, forced overtime and ultimately triumphed in one of the greatest comebacks in college basketball history.
Then, after cruising past Louisville in the Final Four, Illinois met North Carolina for the national title. Once again digging themselves into a hole, the Illini were down 13 at the break, and were behind by as many as 15 in the second half. Nevertheless, Illinois battled back, even tying things up at 70 apiece with just two minutes left in the game. They were never quite able to take the lead, though, and eventually fell, 75-70.
Sure, that '04-05 season would have been perfect with a national title to cap it off, but even without it, that year marked the greatest single campaign in program history, and served as a reminder to the country that Illinois basketball is a program to be reckoned with.