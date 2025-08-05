Illinois Basketball's Best of the Century: No. 8 Luther Head
Today marks another entry in our ongoing Illinois on SI "Best of the Century" series featuring the top 10 Illini players over the past 25 years. In our selection process, we considered individual production, career length (must have played at least two seasons since 2000), team accomplishments and intangibles.
No. 10: Malcolm Hill
No. 9: Frank Williams
No. 8 Luther Head (2001-2005)
Career averages: 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists
Best season averages (2004-05): 15.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists
Illinois basketball's turn-of-the-century heyday under Bill Self and Bruce Weber is often remembered as being driven by a Batman-and-Robin combo of Dee Brown and Deron Williams (or vice versa, depending on your preference).
But those Illini squads – and, really, we're talking mostly about the 2004-05 national championship runner-up – were actually built more like the NBA Detroit Pistons' title-winning team from around the same time: a powerful, slippery, many-tentacled kraken with more weapons than a foe could hope to account for. One of Illinois' most dangerous weapons on that juggernaut of a club was wing Luther Head.
While Brown and Williams would, respectively, squirt by and body up opponents, Head was all daggers and drives to the hole. He was an elite shooter as a senior that season, averaging 3.0 threes on 41.0 percent shooting, playing perfectly off Brown and Williams as offensive triggermen and making the most of extra spacing from rangy center James Augustine.
Head became a more potent long-range shooter and a more dynamic player as his college career wore on, getting up significantly more shots and making passes that led to teammates' buckets at a much higher rate as a senior while improving his efficiency numbers. His 3.8 assists per game (against 1.8 turnovers) was wild production from a third ball-handler – and we haven't even yet discussed his defense (1.7 steals per game).
Of course, most college basketball heads from two decades ago will likely recall him best for that sweet shot-making:
It was also Head's clutch gene, however, that should be part of his lasting legacy with the Illini. He delivered no small number of big performances and huge shots – especially given that he was more of a bit player in his first two seasons – and none of them were more colossal than his 20 points, five threes and four steals in a historic comeback win over Arizona in the Elite Eight (which the NCAA, based on a fan poll, named the most memorable moment in March Madness history).
In fact, Head did his best impression of the Human Torch for all six of Illinois' games in that brilliant run through the 2025 NCAA Tournament, in which he averaged 16.7 points and 3.8 threes (on 39.7 percent shooting). Over the final three games, which included the final against North Carolina, Head scored at least 20 points and had five threes in each.
A couple months later, Head was selected in the first round of the 2005 NBA Draft, along with Deron Williams – the only other occasion Illinois has had two first-round selections in a draft after the selection of Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley in June – and went on to a productive six-year NBA career (averages: 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 threes on 38.8 shooting). But around Champaign, it will be Head's March heroics in orange and blue that live on in memories longest.