Illinois Basketball Inquires About Impact North Carolina Transfer Guard
Rumors have circulated about Illinois' interest in North Carolina guard Ian Jackson, a top-10 transfer portal recruit and former five-star prospect in the class of 2024, but initially there had been no official confirmation of communication between the Illini and Jackson.
But, according to On3 Sports’ Jamie Shaw, coach Brad Underwood and his staff have “inquired” about Jackson.
In his first season at North Carolina, Jackson, from the Bronx, New York, put together an excellent freshman campaign, averaging 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while knocking down 1.7 threes per game at an excellent 39.5-percent clip.
Previous discussions had centered around associate head coach Orlando Antigua’s established relationship with Jackson. Antigua, who spent 2021-2024 at Kentucky under now-Arkansas coach John Calipari, was the primary recruiter in the Wildcats' pursuit of Jackson coming out of high school.
It’s worth noting that the battle for Jackson currently appears to be a two-horse race between USC and St. John’s, as the freshman guard took an on-campus visit to check out the Los Angeles campus and Trojans coach Eric Musselman's operation on Friday, and is expected to fly out to New York to meet with Rick Pitino and St. John’s on Saturday.
The Illini have at the very least tossed their hat into the ring for the on-court services of Jackson, whose combination of athleticism, open-court ability and high-level shooting appear to fit Underwood’s offensive scheme exceptionally well.