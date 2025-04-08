Kasparas Jakucionis, Will Riley Are Moving in ESPN's Latest NBA Mock Draft
With Illinois’ 2024-25 season having concluded a few weeks ago, much of the attention around the program has been on the transfer portal – which hasn’t been kind to the Illini – and roster reconstruction as a whole.
With the Illini still awaiting the NBA decisions of guard Kasparas Jakucionis and forward Will Riley, much of coach Brad Underwood’s rotation for next season remains uncertain.
Monday's NCAA National Championship Game and Florida’s win marked the official last chapter in the 2024-25 college basketball, so, naturally, ESPN draft experts Jonathon Givony and Jeremy Woo have quickly released their first end-of-season mock draft.
If Jakucionis and Riley ultimately declare for the draft – and, for the record, that isn't a foregone conclusion – here is where ESPN has each of them slotted to go in the June 25 NBA Draft:
Will Riley, No. 16, Orlando Magic
Riley’s excellent late-season play has been noticed by NBA scouts, nudging him closer to lottery territory in most draft projections – including ESPN's. Woo pointed to Riley’s “mix of feel and projectable shooting at his size," which understandably makes the 19-year-old forward a hot commodity for the next level.
Kasparas Jakucionis, No. 9, Portland Trail Blazers
As one Illini moves up on the draft board, another slides down – but not too far. Jakucionis’ “intangibles and ability to play both backcourt spots” continue to win over experts, according to Woo. But his struggles “with efficiency and turnovers” have led to a slight tumble to the lower end of the lottery, after Jakucionis was projected as high as fifth in some mocks earlier in the season.