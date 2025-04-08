Illini now

Illinois Lands International Prospect From the Ivisic Twins' Former Squad

The Illini returned to SC Derby – the team Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic played for – and landed 6-foot-9 forward David Mirkovic

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Kentucky Wildcats at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Continuing to load up on European talent, Illinois coach Brad Underwood added yet another overseas prospect to pair with Kasparas Jakucionis (who has yet to make an NBA draft decision), Tomislav Ivisic and his recently signed twin brother, Zvonimir.

On Monday night, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the Illini landed a commitment from David Mirkovic, a 6-foot-9 forward from the Adriatic League's SC Derby – the same club the Ivisic twins once called their own.

Mirkovic averaged 8.8 points and 6.7 rebounds in just 23.6 minutes per game for SC Derby in the 2024-25 season.

To put that in perspective, Zvonimir never averaged more than 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in his two seasons with SC Derby, while Tomislav put up 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in his last season in the Adriatic League.

Even more impressively, Mirkovic put up those numbers at just 19 years old. And despite his youth, he’s a sturdy 250 pounds – which would make him the heaviest Illini on the current roster. That’s certainly a welcome sight for an Illinois squad that, aside from physical guard Kylan Boswell, was at times pushed around on the floor last season.

Opening the spigot on the Europe-to-Champaign pipeline again, Underwood and his staff appear to prefer returning to specific stomping grounds. Underwood is seeking a return to yet another familiar European club in FC Barcelona, the former squad of lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis, and the current team of high-priority target Dame Sarr.

For now, Illinois’ 2025 recruiting haul consists of four players in high school recruits Brandon Lee and Keaton Wagler, transfer Zvonimir Ivisic and international prospect David Mirkovic – but the Illini aren't done. Whether it's in the portal, on the courts of Europe or somewhere else, they have more roster holes yet to fill.

