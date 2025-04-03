Illini now

Illinois Basketball Guard Kylan Boswell Announces Intentions for Next Season

Boswell declared on Wednesday that he is set to return for the Illini next season: "Run it back," he said

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) dribbles against Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) dribbles against Kentucky Wildcats guard Koby Brea (4) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

In today’s era of college basketball, a landscape of constant shuffling among players and coaches across the country, the return of a freshman, sophomore or junior isn’t the foregone conclusion it once was.

Now, it seems, players seem as inclined to announce their intention to return to a program as those who leave. And after Illinois guard Ty Rodgers made his plans to return to Champaign known on Tuesday night, the Illini landed another “recommitment," as junior guard Kylan Boswell took to X to announce his decision.

Boswell, who averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals as a junior this past season, was an excellent two-way guard in his first season after transferring from Arizona.

Taking the reins at point guard when lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis was off the court – and even at times when Jakucionis was on it – Boswell showcased his ability as the primary initiator for the Illini, as well as off-ball ability.

Defensively, Boswell was a wrench thrown into every opposing offense, matching up with top offensive perimeter threats on a regular basis. Holding multiple Big Ten stars to poor shooting nights, Boswell put his defensive versatility on full display, locking horns with wings as big as 6-foot-7 (Payton Sandfort) and guards as small as the generously listed 6-foot Braden Smith.

Now, with the likely departure of Jakucionis to the NBA, Boswell may be asked to step into a full-fledged lead guard role with the Illini and is undoubtedly set to serve as a go-to leader and veteran presence for what figures to be yet another reconstructed roster for coach Brad Underwood.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Arkansas' Zvonimir Ivisic Hits Transfer Portal – Will He Join Tomislav at Illinois?

Social Media Buzzes Over Illinois Basketball Redshirt Ty Rodgers' Big Decision

Social Media Erupts Over Former Illini Morez Johnson Jr. Heading to Michigan

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball