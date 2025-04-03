Illinois Basketball Guard Kylan Boswell Announces Intentions for Next Season
In today’s era of college basketball, a landscape of constant shuffling among players and coaches across the country, the return of a freshman, sophomore or junior isn’t the foregone conclusion it once was.
Now, it seems, players seem as inclined to announce their intention to return to a program as those who leave. And after Illinois guard Ty Rodgers made his plans to return to Champaign known on Tuesday night, the Illini landed another “recommitment," as junior guard Kylan Boswell took to X to announce his decision.
Boswell, who averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals as a junior this past season, was an excellent two-way guard in his first season after transferring from Arizona.
Taking the reins at point guard when lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis was off the court – and even at times when Jakucionis was on it – Boswell showcased his ability as the primary initiator for the Illini, as well as off-ball ability.
Defensively, Boswell was a wrench thrown into every opposing offense, matching up with top offensive perimeter threats on a regular basis. Holding multiple Big Ten stars to poor shooting nights, Boswell put his defensive versatility on full display, locking horns with wings as big as 6-foot-7 (Payton Sandfort) and guards as small as the generously listed 6-foot Braden Smith.
Now, with the likely departure of Jakucionis to the NBA, Boswell may be asked to step into a full-fledged lead guard role with the Illini and is undoubtedly set to serve as a go-to leader and veteran presence for what figures to be yet another reconstructed roster for coach Brad Underwood.