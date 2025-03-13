Illinois vs. Iowa: 3 Big Questions for Big Ten Tournament Second Round
After Iowa (17-15, 7-13 Big Ten) snuck into the Big Ten Tournament as the last seed with a win over Nebraska on Sunday, the Hawkeyes traveled to Indianapolis and made the trip worth their while, knocking off Ohio State 77-70 in Wednesday's first-round game.
Awaiting Iowa is No. 24 Illinois (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten), which is well-rested and has put together a run of three straight wins – which actually started against the Hawkeyes.
Here are three key questions that may determine whether or not the Illini extend their streak, and tack on their second win of the season over the Hawkeyes:
Can the Illini stay 'hot' from beyond the arc?
Three straight games above 30 percent from deep. That’s Illinois’ current "streak," and a feat it has accomplished just one other time this season. Even so, the Illini’s best showing over that stretch was 14-for-37 (37.8 percent) against Michigan, which is what the Hawkeyes average from three-point range. As low as the bar has been set, it should be noted that Illinois won all three of those games and figures to be well-positioned to win a fourth if it can again reach match that humble percentage.
Can Kylan Boswell neutralize Payton Sandfort again?
Potentially Illinois’ best defensive outing of the season came in its late February matchup against Iowa, in which the Hawkeyes were held to a season-low 61 points.
It was also arguably the top defensive performance in Illini orange and blue for Boswell, the lockdown guard who held Payton Sandfort (16.3 points per game) to just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting. Boswell’s ability to replicate that defensive showing against Sandfort may have more influence on the final outcome than any other individual effort.
How will Morez Johnson Jr. affect the rebounding battle?
With Johnson returning from a broken wrist that somehow sidelined him for less than a month, his minutes should be limited – but they could have quite an impact. One of the best rebounders in the country, Johnson should help Illinois return to its early-season form on the glass.
In the only meeting between Illinois and Iowa this season, a game missed by Johnson, the Hawkeyes – one of the worst rebounding teams in Division I – somewhat amazingly got the best of the Illini on the glass (36-31). Iowa lost the game by 20, but the Illini are playing with fire anytime they fail to decisively win the battle of the boards. If they can’t flip the script on the glass Thursday, they may be at risk for a massive upset.