Why Illinois Basketball's Impressive NET Ranking Is So Important
Just 10 days ago, after Illinois took down Iowa in Champaign, the Illini ranked No. 22 in the NET Rankings.
Since that time, Illinois (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) has knocked off then-No. 15 Michigan 93-73 in Ann Arbor and toppled then-No. 18 Purdue by a score of 88-80 to close out its regular season.
And just how far have those two-top 25 wins taken the Illini?
Not only back into the AP Top 25 poll (re-entered at No. 24 on Monday) but also, and far more importantly, all the way up to No. 15 in the NET Rankings.
Why does it matter?
Just in case you weren't aware, the NCAA Tournament selection committee heavily weighs the NET Rankings when making its decisions on Selection Sunday – and by that measure alone, the No. 15 Illini would theoretically be a 4 seed. Although it’s never that cut and dried (ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Illini as a 6 seed), it’s clear the Illini are enjoying quite a bit of upward mobility, especially with a stellar KenPom ranking (No. 18) to support their case.
Regardless, Illinois’ fate remains in its own hands. The Big Ten Tournament represents several more Quad 1 opportunities and, if all goes very well, the chance to head into Selection Sunday on a seven-game winning streak.
Even with a losing record in Quad 1 matchups (8-9), the Illini have more wins in that category than notables such as Duke (a projected No. 1 seed), Iowa State and St. John’s (both projected three seeds).
If Ohio State takes care of business against Iowa and the dominant seeds have their way heading into the weekend, every one of Illinois' conference tournament matchups will meet the Quad 1 criteria. A tournament championship would mean 12 Quad 1 wins for the Illini and a much more palatable 12-8 record in Quad 1 matchups – plus those seven consecutive wins, at a time when the selection committee is scouting to identify who is peaking now.
A handful of wins could move the Illini up to a 5 seed and, depending on outcomes in other conference tournaments, potentially into 4-seed territory. That's a far cry from the 8 seed that was projected for Illinois just a few weeks ago.