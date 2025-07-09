Illini now

Is Illinois Basketball a Good Fit for Former Ivy League Player of the Year?

Former Glenbard West star and Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce plans to enter the transfer portal next season

Dec 21, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Caden Pierce (3) dunks the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images
The 2025-2026 college basketball season hasn't even started and we're already thinking about next year's transfer portal. Or the subject has likely commanded some of the attention of Illinois coach Brad Underwood and his staff, at least.

And there is good reason to consider it now, after ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello reported on Tuesday that Illinois native and former Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce plans to redshirt this upcoming season at Princeton and enter the transfer portal to play his final season elsewhere in 2026-27.

Pierce was part of the 2022 IHSA 4A state champion Glenbard West team that went 37-1 and whose entire starting lineup signed with Division I programs. The 6-foot-6 forward, who has started every game but one during over his three-year career at Princeton, was named the Ivy League Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2023-24 after averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Pierce's stat line fell off a little bit last year (11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds), but his skills remain. A big wing and elite rebounder with range (0.9 threes on 34.2 percent shooting as a junior) and the ability to serve as a secondary distributor sounds like a player the Illini could use. Could the opportunity to return "home," play Big Ten basketball and make a deep NCAA Tournament run entice Pierce to close out his college career in Champaign?

Obviously he has plenty of time before he will have to make a decision, but Pierce could be a main focus for Underwood once next year's transfer portal opens.

Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster.

