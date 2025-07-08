ESPN's 2025 Preseason College Football Power Index Sells Illinois Short

Going into the season @IlliniFootball is in its best position as a program since 2008 after the rose bowl appearance.



Luke Altmyer who is a rare vet in @B1Gfootball, threw for 2,707 yds and a program tying 10 W’s last year.



Pivotal games vs Duke, USC and defending champs OSU. https://t.co/iw8WGtuByK pic.twitter.com/jRXRC85esx