Illinois vs. Maryland: Big Ten Rematch a Huge Test for Illini
INDIANAPOLIS – A "Starting Five" before Illinois' men's basketball team, seeded seventh, takes on second-seeded Maryland at 5:30 p.m. CT on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse:
1. Man, that hurt: The first time these teams played, on Jan. 23 in Champaign, was a disaster for the Illini. With center Tomislav Ivisic out, they were crushed by Terrapins big men Julian Reese (27 points, 17 rebounds) and Derik Queen (25 points). Morez Johnson Jr. got into foul trouble, and the Illini had zero answers under the bucket. The Terps coasted 91-70, bully ball at its most embarrassing for the losers. Ivisic is in the lineup this time, a full 7-foot-1 of maybe-it'll-be-different.
2. Johnson – the Rock? Freshman Johnson is back after recovering from a broken left wrist, having played 11 minutes Thursday against Iowa. He looked fine, but he'll be much more needed in this one. The powerhouse strength is there to make a difference, and there's no doubt he'll get more run than he saw against Iowa.
"Tomorrow may be a different story," coach Brad Underwood said.
3. Is KJ OK? Kasparas Jakucionis was a no-show against Iowa, turning the ball over six times while going without an assist. He's supposedly Illinois' best player – is he? – and the team can't beat the Terps, let alone defend last year's Big Ten tournament title, without him. No one in the country needs a good game more than this guy.
4. Riley's rocking: The best player on this team, if we're being honest, might be Jakucionis' fellow freshman Will Riley. How did Riley – who is crushing everything right now – do in Game 1 against the Terps? He was scoreless in 17 minutes. He attempted all of two shots. But he's so much different now.
5. Old still works: There's a reason Kylan Boswell and Tre White have been huge for the Illini during this four-game winning streak. That reason: They've been around the block. "Old" still beats everything else in March. Watch these guys lead the Illini on Friday.