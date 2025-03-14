How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Illinois Basketball vs. Maryland
How to Watch
No. 24 Illinois (21-11, 12-8 Big Ten) vs. No. 11 Maryland (24-7, 14-6 Big Ten)
Day and time: Friday (March 14) at 5:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: N/A
Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 (Champaign)
WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)
Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)
Varsity Network app
SiriusXM 372
SXM App 372
Odds and Ends
Illinois vs. Maryland all time: Maryland leads the series 16-8
Streak: Maryland has won one in a row against Illinois
Last meeting: Maryland 91, Illinois 70, (Jan. 23, 2025, Champaign)
Probable Illinois starters:
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Kylan Boswell
G Tre White
F Will Riley
C Tomislav Ivisic
Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 14.1
Few teams in the country – and none in the Big Ten – are better at forcing turnovers than Maryland, which turns opponents over 14.1 times per game.
The Illini, having committed 16 turnovers in their most recent matchup against the Terrapins, must beware of sticky-handed guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie (1.9 steals per game) and even freshman big man Derik Queen – both of whom had three steals back in the teams' January matchup. Specifically, lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who had six turnovers Wednesday against a subpar Iowa defense, must step up and protect the ball like his life depends on it or risk another high-turnover showing (seven against Maryland) that results in a similar outcome for the Illini.
Quick tips:
- Queen and Julian Reese absolutely carved up the Illini in the regular season, combining for 52 points and 23 rebounds. The difference this time around: a healthy Tomislav Ivisic. And with the return of Morez Johnson Jr., it appears Illinois may be well-positioned to at least slow down Maryland’s potent big-man pair.
- The Terrapins, an excellent perimeter-shooting squad, knock down 37.0 percent of their threes. Having just allowed Iowa to go 11-for-24 (45.8 percent) from deep in Wednesday's second-round matchup, the Illini would do well to make a few defensive adjustments or risk cutting short an increasingly promising visit to Indianapolis.
Illinois on SI Prediction
Things have changed since Maryland showed up at the State Farm Center in January and steamrolled Illinois 91-70 in the teams' only meet-up of the regular season. The Terrapins won’t be matching up against the same opponent Friday. Illinois, which has won four in a row – including three by double digits and two against top-25 opponents – is playing its best basketball of the season.
Then again, the same could be said for Maryland, which has won seven of its past eight. Its lone loss: to Big Ten regular-season champs Michigan State, which needed a halfcourt buzzer-beating heave to escape College Park with a win.
Nonetheless, after dominating Illinois' interior defense last time around, the Terps will be facing a fully healthy Illinois frontcourt that can more than hold its own. And with the Illini firing on all cylinders, including from long range (four straight games above 30 percent from deep for the first time all season), Maryland will need to go bucket-for-bucket with Illinois’ high-octane offense all night. Although the Terrapins are capable, they’ll face an uphill battle against a white-hot, loaded Illini squad.