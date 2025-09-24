Why Mihailo Petrovic (and Others) Stood Out in Illinois' Practice Highlights
The time has almost arrived. In just over a month, Illinois basketball will officially tip off its 2025-26 campaign against Jackson State at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
And in yet another step toward preparing the Illini for their season opener, the program began the final stretch of their offseason with their first fall practice on Monday.
The program even offered Illini Nation a first look at the new roster in action and a glimpse of the inner workings of a Brad Underwood-led practice. (Watch below.)
Rarely are there any notable insights in clips like these – which are released with the primary intention of exciting a fan base – but there was one important piece of information potentially revealed in the video: Mihailo Petrovic can shoot it.
What it means if Petrovic's shooting range is real
Just a 33.3 percent long-distance shooter last year as a member of Serbia's KK Mega Superbet, Petrovic – unlike many Underwood recruits – wasn’t targeted by the Illini for his jumper. He shot just 67.8 percent from the free-throw line and isn’t a lauded shooter at this juncture of his career.
But in Illinois’ inaugural fall practice, Petrovic looked more than comfortable stroking it from deep. He knocked down a step-back, along with a catch-and-shoot triple. And although Petrovic missed it (forward Jason Jakstys put it back for a thunderous jam), he looked quite comfortable taking another pull-up midrange jumper.
Petrovic’s open-court speed and all-around playmaking are known quantities. He’s quick, a top-notch facilitator and a skilled finisher around the basket. He’s also a capable shooter, but as previously mentioned, shooting isn’t a primary weapon in his arsenal.
That said, if Monday was any sign, and if Petrovic has indeed taken a stride forward as a shooter, his value to the Illini increases tenfold. And, more importantly, if he can be a truly formidable threat from deep, there won’t be a player in Illinois’ rotation who lacks the gravity to pull defenders off the help line.
In turn, not only will the Illini be one of the most well-rounded shooting teams in the country, but they will also have driving lanes galore for their talented athletes – including Petrovic – to attack the basket.
Other takeaways from Illinois’ practice
Redshirt freshman Jason Jakstys has taken a step forward
Jakstys, a Yorkville, Illinois, native who took a redshirt as a freshman in 2024-25, appears to have put his developmental year to good use. He looks bouncier, stronger and more confident.
Freshman David Mirkovic is a downhill threat
On two separate occasions, Mirkovic attacked the basket, finishing with his left hand both times. Although he isn’t a game-changing athlete, Mirkovic’s touch and understanding of angles will clearly allow him to be an impact player as a freshman.