Why Mihailo Petrovic (and Others) Stood Out in Illinois' Practice Highlights

Illinois picks up one of the best players in the ABA in 22 year old Mihailo Petrovic



The 6’0 PG has been the leader for Mega this year, averaging



14.3 PPG

7.3 APG (2nd in ABA !!)

2.8 RPG

50% FG

34% 3P

70% FT



Elite pro guard with multiple years of eligibility for Illinois pic.twitter.com/6gJliR6Qf2