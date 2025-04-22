Illinois' Latest International Signee Mihailo Petrovic: What He Brings
With lead guard Kasparas Jakucionis having declared for the NBA Draft, the expectation at Illinois was that Kylan Boswell – who at times took over point guard duties last season – would step into his old running mate's role on a full-time basis.
But those plans very likely changed Tuesday, when Illini coach Brad Underwood went back to his favorite stomping grounds – the Balkans, and more specifically, the Adriatic League – to land Mihailo Petrovic, an experienced pro and 22-year-old point guard.
Petrovic is playing well enough to be in the MVP discussion in the Adriatic League this season, averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 assists. Bringing his talents to Champaign – where he will surely take over the offensive reins – Petrovic just raised the bar for next season. Here's what you can expect from him:
Illinois on SI recruiting take: Mihailo Petrovic
A lightning-quick guard with excellent straight-line speed, Petrovic should be a nightmare matchup for any defender. A pick-and-roll savant, he can get downhill and finish with either hand, pull up in the 10- to 15-foot range for a floater, or find the open roller or spot-up shooter. Petrovic has knocked down 33.8 percent of his triples this season (1.0 makes per game), but the eye test shows potential for both of those numbers to climb at Illinois.
In transition, Petrovic’s open-court speed allows him to push the ball and create for himself or teammates. With Underwood historically employing up-tempo offensive schemes, Petrovic as a lead guard is a dream fit for the Illini.
Defensively, Petrovic’s advanced basketball IQ allows should help him anticipate and jump passes, while his quickness will keep him in front of most guards. He may struggle a bit with some of the Big Ten's bigger and stronger point guards, and in switches, but it will be a small price to pay for the rest of the package he brings.
Sharing the court with fellow Europeans who are experienced in pick-and-roll schemes, Petrovic should see his abilities mesh well with Illinois' roster. Seven-footers Tomislav and Zvonimir Ivisic, as well as forward David Mirkovic, are big screeners who have solid finishing ability around the rim and should be lethal pick-and-pop threats.