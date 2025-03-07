Could Illinois Basketball's Morez Johnson Jr. Still Return This Season?
When Morez Johnson Jr. took an ugly spill against Michigan State in an Illinois loss on Feb. 15 in Champaign and it was learned that he had suffered a broken left wrist, the fear was that the freshman forward would be lost for the season.
Although those concerns haven't been totally alleviated just yet, there is news about Johnson's progress – and it is encouraging.
Illini coach Brad Underwood said in a Thursday press conference that the team still doesn't have a timetable for Johnson's return, mostly because his availability still depends on how the break has healed and whether Johnson is physically ready for action after what will likely be no less than a month off.
"Right now, everything's conditioning – he didn't do anything for 10 days," Underwood said of Johnson. "They didn't allow him to do any movement, really, just trying to keep [his wrist] still. I think now he's back and doing stuff in a pool. He's doing some running."
But there are undeniably positive developments in Johnson's recovery.
"The cast is off," Underwood said, "so it's just hand exercises and movement type stuff. And then they'll scan it, and then we'll have a better idea of what the results are."
Johnson, who is averaging 7.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just 17.7 minutes per game, has been a forceful presence on both sides of the floor. Illinois' rebounding effectiveness and ability to match up with physical frontcourt players has been submarined by his absence.
The Illini aren't saying that their ceiling will be determined by Johnson's availability and fitness in the event he can return – but they aren't wasting a moment in trying to get him back on the floor, either.
For a closed reduction fracture of the wrist (no breaking of the skin and surgical procedure required), a recovery period of at least 4-6 weeks in a cast is typically required, according to the Cleveland Clinic. In that sense, Johnson is already ahead of schedule. "After that," the provider notes, "it can take up to three months or more before you’ll be able to fully return to your typical activities."
The Illini are clearly hoping to accelerate the standard recovery process, but Underwood said Johnson's availability ultimately will come down to the results of a medical evaluation. Of course, the longer Illinois can extend its season, the better Johnson's chances become of rejoining the team before his freshman year comes to an end.
"He'll have a busy few days from the conditioning side of it, trying to do some stuff," Underwood said. "He's done quite a bit with one hand, with his right hand, just in ball-handling, but we haven't been able to put him in any position where he could possibly fall. Getting him fitted for a brace ... in the next few days, we'll see what that looks like. But we're hopeful and praying for a positive scan."