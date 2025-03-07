Purdue's Matt Painter on What Sets Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis Apart
Illinois’ first-year point guard Kasparas Jakucionis isn’t your typical freshman – and Purdue coach Matt Painter is well aware.
Averaging 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists, Jakucionis is a projected lottery pick, and although his talent is undoubtedly eye-catching, there's something else that really stands about him to Painter.
“He has a lot of experience in playing in high-level games, which a lot of freshmen don’t – but obviously, with his background, he does," Painter said. "I don’t think sometimes people here understand how high-level games that they play [overseas]. And so even as a 14-, 15-, 16-year-old, you play in some really, really high-level games in unbelievable environments.”
Jakucionis, still just 18, has already played professional basketball, and his maturity is evident in nearly every aspect of his game. As a facilitator, Jakucionis has the ability to manipulate defenses with his eyes, and always seems to be one step ahead of his opponents. Even when attacking the rim, he’s always in control, jump-stopping, pivoting and staying poised until he finds an opening that he can take advantage of.
Beyond all that poise and experience, Painter clearly appreciates Jakucionis’ skill set,
“He’s just a good lead guard," Painter said. "He can score for himself, on drives he can make step-back threes, he’s a great passer, he’s got really good feel."
Painter should know. He has a Big Ten Player of the Year candidate in Braden Smith at the controls of his offense. Although distinguished by different styles, Smith and Jakucionis are heady scorer-facilitators cut from a similar cloth.
Jakucionis seems unlikely to fully mimic the career path of Smith, a junior, and stick around for another two seasons or more in Champaign. But Painter has no doubt he'll continue to excel.
“He’s a fabulous player," Painter said. "He’s got a great future.”