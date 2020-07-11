VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 11, 2020
Matthew Stevens
Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens talks about the run of House Of Paign in The Basketball Tournament 2020 as their run ended Friday night in the quarterfinals after a loss to Red Scare.
After knocking off the defending champions and top seed two days earlier, the Illinois alumni team couldn’t make it two in a row over teams from the Buckeye State as House Of Paign was defeated by Red Scare, a Dayton alumni team, 83-76 in the quarterfinals of TBT 2020.
If not for a 21-9 run during the Elam Ending portion of the game, the final score wouldn’t have nearly looked as close as Red Scare got double-double efforts from former Ohio State 7-footer Trevor Thompson (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Dean Oliver (10 points, 11 rebounds).
- One other note: Stevens also talks about The Pac-12 Conference announcing Friday it will replicate the Big Ten Conference's decision from a day ago and have its fall sports seasons be played with a conference-only schedule. In addition to football, the Pac-12’s announcement, which came after a conference call by all of its school's athletic directors, will also include men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The Pac-12 said it is also removing any mandatory workout start date for football programs. The original date that Pac-12 Conference programs could begin workouts and film sessions was July 13 but that is now an unknown proposition due to complications that have arisen regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Later Friday evening, the Pac-12 Conference also announced commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the league release, Scott was reportedly tested late this week after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms and is self-quarantining himself at the direction of his physician. The release continues to say Scott, 55, is continuing to carrying out his normal work duties remotely.