VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 11, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens talks about the run of House Of Paign in The Basketball Tournament 2020 as their run ended Friday night in the quarterfinals after a loss to Red Scare.

After knocking off the defending champions and top seed two days earlier, the Illinois alumni team couldn’t make it two in a row over teams from the Buckeye State as House Of Paign was defeated by Red Scare, a Dayton alumni team, 83-76 in the quarterfinals of TBT 2020.

If not for a 21-9 run during the Elam Ending portion of the game, the final score wouldn’t have nearly looked as close as Red Scare got double-double efforts from former Ohio State 7-footer Trevor Thompson (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Dean Oliver (10 points, 11 rebounds).