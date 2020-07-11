IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 11, 2020

Matthew Stevens

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens talks about the run of House Of Paign in The Basketball Tournament 2020 as their run ended Friday night in the quarterfinals after a loss to Red Scare. 

After knocking off the defending champions and top seed two days earlier, the Illinois alumni team couldn’t make it two in a row over teams from the Buckeye State as House Of Paign was defeated by Red Scare, a Dayton alumni team, 83-76 in the quarterfinals of TBT 2020.

If not for a 21-9 run during the Elam Ending portion of the game, the final score wouldn’t have nearly looked as close as Red Scare got double-double efforts from former Ohio State 7-footer Trevor Thompson (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Dean Oliver (10 points, 11 rebounds).

  • One other note: Stevens also talks about The Pac-12 Conference announcing Friday it will replicate the Big Ten Conference's decision from a day ago and have its fall sports seasons be played with a conference-only schedule. In addition to football, the Pac-12’s announcement, which came after a conference call by all of its school's athletic directors, will also include men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The Pac-12 said it is also removing any mandatory workout start date for football programs. The original date that Pac-12 Conference programs could begin workouts and film sessions was July 13 but that is now an unknown proposition due to complications that have arisen regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Later Friday evening, the Pac-12 Conference also announced commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the league release, Scott was reportedly tested late this week after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms and is self-quarantining himself at the direction of his physician. The release continues to say Scott, 55, is continuing to carrying out his normal work duties remotely.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pac-12 Conference To Replicate Big Ten's Fall Sports Schedule Plan; ACC Waiting Until July 31 To Decide

The Pac-12 Conference announces replication of Big Ten's fall schedule plan while the Atlantic Coast Conference elects to wait until July 31 to make a decision.

Matthew Stevens

Seeing Red: Red Scare Eliminates House Of Paign From TBT 2020

After knocking off the defending champions and top seed two days earlier, House Of Paign was defeated by Red Scare 83-76, a Dayton alumni team in the TBT 2020 quarterfinals.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Live Blog: FINAL - Red Scare 83, House Of Paign 76

After knocking off the defending champs two days ago, the Illinois alumni team House Of Paign takes on the Dayton alumni team Red Scare in the quarterfinal game of the TBT 2020 in Columbus, Ohio.

Matthew Stevens

Maven/Sports Illustrated Big Ten Publishers Roundtable On The Big Ten's Conference-Only Schedule Plan

The site publishers/editors at Big Ten sites for this Maven/Sports Illustrated operation wanted give their reactions to the conference news on July 10.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 10, 2020

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher/editor Matthew Stevens didn't have much to talk about in today's morning update video, right?

Matthew Stevens

Like Father, Like Son: Josh Kreutz, Son Of Six-Time NFL Pro Bowler, Commits To Lovie Smith’s Illini

By becoming the 13th commitment in Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class, Josh Kreutz has agreed to play for the same head coach that his father Olin had in the NFL for nine years.

Matthew Stevens

Analysis: Big Ten’s Conference-Only Schedule Plan May Hit Illinois Football The Hardest

The Illinois football program was hoping to build momentum for a 2020 season with a light non-conference slate in September that is now gone.

Matthew Stevens

Big Ten Announces Conference-Only Schedules For All Fall Sports, Including Football

The Big Ten Conference has announced a fall athletics schedule that mandates all 14 league members will only play conference games.

Matthew Stevens

Feliz Showing Impressive Two-Way Play Familiar To Illini Fans In TBT Debut

As skillful as he’s been with the basketball in his hands, Andres Feliz has been defined on the defensive end in House Of Paign’s first two TBT wins.

Matthew Stevens

Is Illinois Basketball Still Trying To Recruit A Transfer For The 2020-21 Season?

Despite not having a guaranteed scholarship to offer for the upcoming season, Illinois reportedly is still attacking the transfer market for a forward.

Matthew Stevens