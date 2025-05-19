Illini now

Illinois Basketball Offers Scholarship to Versatile In-State Class of 2027 Wing

The Illini offered Quinton Kitt, an athletic, 6-foot-6 knockdown shooter from East Peoria (Illinois) Community High School

Jackson Langendorf

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood watches the action Friday, March 14, 2025, in a quarterfinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Maryland Terrapins and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood watches the action Friday, March 14, 2025, in a quarterfinals game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Maryland Terrapins and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With Illinois’ roster nearly rounded out for next season, coach Brad Underwood and his staff have begun turning their attention toward the future.

A piece of it may be invested in Quinton Kitt, an East Peoria (Illinois) wing from the class of 2027. According to Kitt’s X account, the Illini offered him on Sunday.

Listed as a shooting guard at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Kitt is a knockdown shooter from deep, with an array of moves in the midrange – including a go-to turnaround jumper.

A solid athlete with length, Kitt can play above the rim and is an excellent shot-blocker. A rising junior-to-be, Kitt has two seasons of high school basketball ahead of him to continue developing his game, but his potential is evident.

With size, length, athleticism, a solid frame and a buttery shooting stroke, Kitt – who remains unranked by all major platforms – has the tools to blossom into a bona fide star high school prospect.

Playing AAU ball with Chicago powerhouse MeanStreets – which has produced notable NBA stars such as Derrick Rose and Anthony Davis – Kitt plays alongside fellow Illinois targets in guards Davion Thompson and Jaxson Davis.

The Illini are throwing their hat in the ring early, and they have the advantage of being the premier in-state program. All of Kitt’s Division I offers thus far have come from in-state schools, including Northwestern, Bradley and Illinois State.

