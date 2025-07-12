Illinois Basketball Offers Maximo Adams, a Top-50 Prospect From Class of 2026
Illinois basketball is always on the hunt for another shooter. Unsurprisingly, coach Brad Underwood and his staff’s latest pursuit – Maximo Adams – is just that. A 6-foot-6 wing and California native from the class of 2026, Adams received an offer from the Illini on Saturday, per his X account.
Adams is listed as the nation’s No. 41 prospect and sixth-rated player in the state of California, according to 247Sports. For his AAU ball, Adams suits up for Vegas Elite, while he attends Sierra Canyon – which has produced notable alumni including Marvin Bagley III, Brandon Boston Jr. and Bronny James – for high school.
A well-rounded product, Adams is indeed a long-range marksman, both off the catch and the dribble – but also more than that. He’s an excellent cutter, which, combined with his catch-and-shoot game, gives him excellent tools for an off-ball guard. In addition, he possesses a solid midrange game and has even shown the ability to produce in post-up situations.
Adams holds at least 17 offers to date, including from top programs such as Kansas, BYU, Missouri and Oregon – although he has yet to set up any official visits. On the flip side, Illinois hasn’t been able to lure many targets to Champaign in this recruiting cycle, having hosted just two 2026 prospects (with one also scheduled for late July).
That said, in today’s transfer-portal-dominated era of college basketball, recruits often wait longer to make their commitments, meaning the whole recruiting timeline – including visits – naturally gets pushed further back.
Still, the Illini undoubtedly want to get a few more targets on campus in the coming weeks and months – and to perhaps separate themselves from the pack in the recruitment of key prospects.