Illinois Basketball Extends Offer to Sharpshooting Class of 2026 Forward

The Illini are continuing to stay active in East Coast recruiting, recently offering Quinn Costello, a 6-foot-10 sniper from Boston on Wednesday

Nov 23, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood during the first half against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Illinois has been quite active in the amateur ranks over the past few weeks as the transfer portal buzz has slowly died down and coach Brad Underwood’s 2025-26 roster has been largely cemented.

In that time, the Illini have focused their efforts on guards, having offered numerous 2026 prospects, as well as a 2027 recruit. On Wednesday, Underwood and his crew turned their attention to the frontcourt, offering Quinn Costello – a 6-foot-10 power forward in the Class of 2026.

Despite his size, Costello's go-to skill is exactly what you would expect from an Underwood target: shooting. Continuing to prioritize players with the ability to knock down shots from the perimeter, the Illini haven’t so much as sniffed a prospect without a crisp jumper in this cycle.

Costello has a smooth stroke and a high release that allows him to get his shot off in most scenarios and against nearly any defender at his position. A solid athlete, Costello is also active on the offensive glass and an excellent rim runner in transition.

A Boston native, Costello plays his high school ball at The Newman School alongside fellow Illinois target Lucas Morillo. As for AAU, Costello suits up for the Middlesex Magic – a program that competes on the Under Armour Circuit.

Tabbed as the 144th recruit in the country by 247 Sports, Costello has received the majority of his offers thus far from mid-major programs – but he has recently seen his stock rise. In just the past few days, after he picked up Pangos All-American co-MVP honors, Costello has also collected offers from Vanderbilt and Minnesota.

Jackson Langendorf
