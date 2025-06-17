Illinois Basketball Extends Offer to Top-40 Prospect From Class of 2026
With the summer in full swing, Illinois’ coaching staff has focused its attention almost entirely on high school recruiting. Their latest target is Billy White III, who received an offer from the Illini on Monday, according to his X account.
Listed as a 6-foot-7 wing, White attends Veterans Memorial (Corpus Christi, Texas) and plays for ASAK on the 3SSB Circuit in AAU.
White’s go-to skill – if you hadn't already guessed it – is long-distance shooting, a prized characteristic for Illini coach Brad Underwood. With his size and length, White needs minimal space to unleash his silky-smooth jumper.
In an interview with “The Field of 68: After Dark," White gave a quick scouting report of his own game: “I shoot the ball at a really high level. I can defend my position really well and I’m a high-IQ player,” said White.
When inquired about who he models his game after, White offered a few interesting answers: “In terms of shooting, with the no-dip, Klay Thompson. … I’m a longer guy, so I kind of like watching Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, people like that.”
Rated as the No. 39 prospect in the country by 247 Sports, White is a highly sought-after recruit who already holds offers from St. John’s, Tennessee and Texas, among others.
Kentucky is reportedly in discussions with White as well, meaning the Illini – who already entered the White sweepstakes later than some – must put together quite the enticing pitch in order to land the knockdown shooter.