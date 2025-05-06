Illinois Basketball Officially Signs Top International Forward David Mirkovic

What is Illinois getting in David Mirkovic?



Mirkovic a 6’9 do it all big will rank among one of the top European prospects in all of division one next season



Mirkovic is a matchup nightmare, with his ability to either shoot, post you up, take you off the dribble or playmake.… https://t.co/wqym0T0qXu pic.twitter.com/UoInlwW6jH