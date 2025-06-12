Illinois Basketball Nearing Official Visit With Top-Three Point Guard in Country
Illinois has been sniffing around a number of class of 2026 prospects, even doling out a handful of offers in the past few weeks. The single link between every recruiting target? They all can shoot. Every one of the Illini’s offers have gone to players who aren't just solid shooters but gravity-pulling snipers.
Dylan Mingo – a guard from Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, New York) whom coach Brad Underwood and his staff offered last December – is no different. But what puts Mingo in another category (and an entirely different stratosphere, really) is his full-package game. His well-rounded skill set and recent excellent play have helped boost him to the No. 13 overall spot in his class overall (and No. 3 point guard) in 247 Sports’ rankings.
The Illini appear to be picking up steam in Mingo’s recruitment at just the right time, as the Long Island guard told On3 Sports he is in discussions with Illinois about an official visit.
A spectacular shooter, Mingo can knock it down from anywhere on the court, in any fashion. if Mingo is putting it up – whether it’s a pull-up in the midrange, a hang dribble into a jumper from deep or a simple catch-and-shoot – it is likely finding nylon. He also possesses next-level straight-line speed, making him a nightmare in transition, and has uncanny patience around the rim – a deadly combination for a player with his athleticism.
At 6-foot-5, Mingo has great size for a lead guard, allowing him to see over the top of defenses and expanding his passing angles as a table-setter for teammates.
The Illini certainly have their work cut out for them in Mingo’s recruitment – Alabama, Louisville and North Carolina are among the notable programs in the mix – but he would make for a big "get" for Underwood and the program: Mingo rates as highly in his class as former Illini standouts Will Riley and Dee Brown did in their own.