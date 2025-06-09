ESPN Makes High- and Low-End NBA Comparisons for Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis
The scouting report on former Illinois phenom Kasparas Jakucionis has been well-established: a high-IQ lead guard with coveted positional size (6-foot-6), next-level passing instincts and change of pace, along with a respectable jumper that has sky-high potential.
The drawbacks to his game?
At times, Jakucionis is unable to create separation with his lack of athleticism, and he can be lackadaisical with the ball, making him quite turnover-prone.
With all of his skills and flaws in mind, ESPN draft expert Jeremy Woo recently offered a “high end” NBA comparison and “low end” comparison:
High end: Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers
Last season stats: 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists
In Woo’s eyes, Jakucionis and Reaves share “stylistic similarities” in their games, and he considers each a “crafty combo guard." Drawing comparisons to the third option on a championship-caliber squad is high praise, and the likeness in their games is obvious. But if Jakucionis is able to put all the pieces together, it seems he could even surpass Reaves.
The former Illini has an unteachable feel for the game and ability to control pace. Although his lack of burst will be glaring at the NBA level, he makes up for it in creativity. The key to Jakucionis unlocking his ceiling lies in his ability to knock down the three. Although he showcased a wicked step-back that he connected on at a seemingly absurdly efficient clip, Jakucionis must hone his catch-and-shoot ability. His excellent free-throw percentage (84.5 percent) is a sign that improvement is likely, if not inevitable.
Peak Jakucionis could potentially look something like this: a top-two option on a title contender who serves as a table-setter, limits his turnovers, is dominant in the pick-and-roll and puts up 48/38/88 shooting splits while getting to the line at a high rate.
Low end: Delon Wright, New York Knicks
Last season stats: 3.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists
An NBA journeyman, Wright has been in the league for 10 years but has never averaged more than 10.2 points in a season. Woo sees this as a “worst-case scenario” for Jakucionis, in which the 18-year-old guard sticks around the league as a reserve for a long career.
In a "low end" universe, Jakucionis may struggle to limit his turnovers and never get over the shooting hump. In that situation, his ability to make plays happen would be valued off the bench, but his lack of consistency wouldn’t warrant a starting role.
Even if his shooting never improves, his jumper is respectable enough to keep defenses honest. Lacking a true knockdown shot, though, would make it difficult to play Jakucionis in high-stakes, late-game situations.