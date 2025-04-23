Illini now

Recruiting Insider Predicts Illinois Will Land Transfer Andrej Stojakovic

Coach Brad Underwood and the Illini are expected to add Stojakovic, a top wing transfer from Cal, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports

Jackson Langendorf

Feb 26, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) dribbles against SMU Mustangs guard AJ George (10) in the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) dribbles against SMU Mustangs guard AJ George (10) in the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been less than a week since Cal guard Andrej Stojakovic entered the transfer portal. With initial reports noting Stojakovic entered with a “do not contact” tag, it stood to reason that he already had narrowed down his list of destinations. On Tuesday, Stojakovic took a visit to Champaign, making it abundantly clear that coach Brad Underwood and the Illini are indeed frontrunners in his recruitment.

Soon after the 6-foot-7 high-scoring guard left Illinois’ campus on Wednesday morning, On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton wrote, “according to multiple sources, Brad Underwood and Company are the clear leader." Tipton followed that comment by posting a “prediction in favor of Illinois to land him."

In Stojakovic, the Illini would be adding a wing with three-level scoring ability. Stojakovic averaged 17.9 points in the ACC last season, showed some perimeter-shooting acumen (31.8 percent from deep) and was excellent getting to the rim. The son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic – a legendary marksman (40.1 percent from deep in his 13-year career) – Andrej has a chance to make a significant leap if he can boost his own three-point shooting accuracy.

In Champaign, Stojakovic would join a European-heavy roster, likely sliding into the starting lineup alongside Kylan Boswell, Mihailo Petrovic and the Ivisic brothers (Tomislav and Zvonimir).

Bringing Stojakovic to Champaign could be the masterstroke of Illinois’ offseason, and would surely launch the Illini into the conversation for the team to beat in the Big Ten – and give them a shot at Final Four contention.

More From Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Seeking Experience in Transfer Portal

Illinois' Latest International Signee Mihailo Petrovic: What He Brings

Brad Underwood and Illinois Embrace a Foreign Approach to Roster-Building

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Home/Basketball