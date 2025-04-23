Recruiting Insider Predicts Illinois Will Land Transfer Andrej Stojakovic
It has been less than a week since Cal guard Andrej Stojakovic entered the transfer portal. With initial reports noting Stojakovic entered with a “do not contact” tag, it stood to reason that he already had narrowed down his list of destinations. On Tuesday, Stojakovic took a visit to Champaign, making it abundantly clear that coach Brad Underwood and the Illini are indeed frontrunners in his recruitment.
Soon after the 6-foot-7 high-scoring guard left Illinois’ campus on Wednesday morning, On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton wrote, “according to multiple sources, Brad Underwood and Company are the clear leader." Tipton followed that comment by posting a “prediction in favor of Illinois to land him."
In Stojakovic, the Illini would be adding a wing with three-level scoring ability. Stojakovic averaged 17.9 points in the ACC last season, showed some perimeter-shooting acumen (31.8 percent from deep) and was excellent getting to the rim. The son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic – a legendary marksman (40.1 percent from deep in his 13-year career) – Andrej has a chance to make a significant leap if he can boost his own three-point shooting accuracy.
In Champaign, Stojakovic would join a European-heavy roster, likely sliding into the starting lineup alongside Kylan Boswell, Mihailo Petrovic and the Ivisic brothers (Tomislav and Zvonimir).
Bringing Stojakovic to Champaign could be the masterstroke of Illinois’ offseason, and would surely launch the Illini into the conversation for the team to beat in the Big Ten – and give them a shot at Final Four contention.