Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Has Unique Expectations for Ty Rodgers
Taking a redshirt year as a freshman – especially for a first-year player entering a competitive high-major program at age 18 or 19 – is still fairly common in college basketball.
But in a player's third year? It's almost unheard of.
Occasionally, a more experienced player will save a year of eligibility knowing that they're destined for the transfer portal, but that's about it.
Unless you're Ty Rodgers.
After starting every game of his sophomore season and helping Illinois to a Big Ten Tournament title and an Elite Eight appearance, Rodgers, a 6-foot-6 combo guard, took a redshirt last season in an 11th-hour decision that was at least a mild shocker around the Big Ten.
“Just a phenomenal year a year ago leading us to an Elite Eight," Illini coach Brad Underwood said of Rodgers' 2023-24 season. "[He] was as impactful as any player on that team."
After an offseason of intrigue – would he stay or would he go? – Rodgers decided to run it back in Champaign for his junior campaign, demonstrating his commitment to the school and program, and cementing his legacy as a beloved figure in Illini Nation.
“He’s a guy that will be in Year 4 of our system, so I think that speaks volumes to his love for the University of Illinois,” said Underwood.
Despite being listed as inactive all last season, Rodgers was, well, quite active. He built his body, reportedly worked on his point guard skills and presumably honed his jump shot – which has been perhaps his lone weakness throughout his college career.
Even in a best-case scenario, Rodgers' value won't be rooted in his shooting or even his overall scoring. Rodgers' calling cards have been leadership, grit and a knack for providing whatever his team needs on the floor at any given time, and it seems Underwood is looking for more of the same – just at heightened levels of performance:
“He’ll be as versatile a player as there is in the Big Ten," Underwood said.
"We know what he can do at the rim, we know what he can do rebounding, and I think he has a chance to be an outstanding defender.”
With the Illini’s current roster makeup, Rodgers appears poised to slide into the backcourt alongside Kylan Boswell. Offensively, Rodgers will likely spend most of his time in an off-ball role but take over lead guard duties in Boswell’s absence. Defensively, they could pair to be college basketball’s premier 1-2 defensive punch next season.