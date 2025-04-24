Which Wing Fits Illinois Best: Andrej Stojakovic, Jamir Watkins or Dame Sarr?
Illinois’ roster rebuild has been uniquely conducted, but it appears to have been largely successful up to this point. Last offseason, the Illini added 10 newcomers – five of whom came through the transfer portal. This go-round, coach Brad Underwood and his staff are currently set to bring in five newcomers, with just one coming by way of the portal (Zvonimir Ivisic).
The Illini aren't finished building yet, though. After signing a pair of international prospects in point guard Mihailo Petrovic (Serbia) and forward David Mirkovic (Montenegro), Illinois has nearly rounded out its roster but still remain in the hunt for at least one more key piece:
A standout wing.
With that in mind, Illinois has been active in both the portal and, of course, overseas. The top three potential candidates to fill the void for the Illini appear to be Cal’s Andrej Stojakovic, Florida State’s Jamir Watkins and Italy’s Dame Sarr.
Here’s how each player can meet Illinois' needs:
Andrej Stojakovic, Cal
A 17.9-points-per-game scorer in the ACC last season, Stojakovic can fill it up with the best of them. Better yet, he offers a unique blend of experience and youth – Stojakovic, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is likely the sole player on this list with the potential to spend more than a single season in Champaign.
Although his current three-point shooting efficiency (31.8 percent last season) doesn't represent the upgrade Illinois needs, Stojakovic has the ability to stretch the floor (1.4 threes per game) or get downhill to use his size (6-foot-7) to finish at the rack. He would fit seamlessly into the lineup and make for a potent weapon in a pick-and-roll-heavy offense.
Fit level: Extremely high
Jamir Watkins, Florida State
Also a top scorer in the ACC last season, Watkins poured in 18.4 points per game while adding 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Although he hit 1.7 threes per game, he shot just 32.1 percent from beyond the arc – a number that seems unlikely to climb based on his mediocre career shooting (32.5 percent on threes and 75.8 percent on free throws).
Watkins is an excellent midrange scorer, with an uncanny ability to work his way to the rim – where he finishes at a solid clip – and would add a dimension of athleticism the Illini lack. More of an iso scorer, Watkins may not blend perfectly into Illinois’ European-style offense, but he would certainly be a go-to scoring option down the stretch. That's something the Illini lacked last season and so far seems to be absent on the current roster.
Fit level: High
Dame Sarr, Italy
An international prospect in the class of 2025, Sarr would join Illinois as a freshman but likely spend just one season in Champaign. A next-level talent with lottery aspirations in the 2026 NBA Draft, Sarr would likely follow in the one-and-done footsteps of Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley.
But Sarr may be the most talented player on the list, and turning down a player because they're too good is a great way to build a non-contender. An athletic 6-foot-7½ (measured at the Nike Hoop Summit), Sarr is a two-way threat with the ability to guard 1 through 3 and create mismatches on offense. With a smooth three-point stroke and a wiry-strong frame, Sarr can take defenders one-on-one but has the background to be more than comfortable in Underwood’s up-tempo, pass-heavy scheme.
Fit level: Very high
The pick: Andrej Stojakovic
Watkins and Sarr are both stellar players – Underwood wouldn't have recruited them otherwise – but Stojakovic offers Illinois almost exactly what it's looking for. With a skill set perfectly suited for the Illini’s offense and the potential to correct his only notable weakness (long-distance efficiency), Stojakovic is the player most likely to give the Illini the biggest return on their recruiting efforts.