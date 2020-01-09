ILLINI LIVE BLOG: Welcome to Bucky Badgers' Home

Welcome to the Kohl Center where Illinois (10-5, 2-2 in Big Ten Conference) will try to beat Wisconsin in Madison for the first time since 2010.

I'm LOOKING LIVE...at my media spot at the Kohl Center (named after the longtime Wisconsin senator, former Milwaukee Bucks owner and founder of the department stores you used to know and love...you know, before Amazon Prime), as we're about 90 minutes from the opening tip.

NOTE: Please join us as we live-blog and discuss the Illini exhibition game here in our weekly Illini Gameday Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top right of the redesigned site and click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. That's right...IT'S FREE. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff and fellow members of the Illini Maven/Sports Illustrated community as we keep you up to date of the game in real-time.

--------------

Game 16: Illinois at Wisconsin

Date/Time/Place: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2020: 8 p.m. CST, Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Capacity: 17,287

Records: Illinois 10-5, 2-2 in Big Ten; 12-21, 7-13 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19. Wisconsin 9-5, 2-1 in Big Ten; 23-11, 14-6 in Big Ten Conference in 2018-19.

Line: Wisconsin by 4.5

Series notes: Illinois is aiming to halt Wisconsin’s 15-game series win streak, which is the longest ever by an Illini opponent. The Illini’s last victory in the series was a 69-61 win in Champaign on Jan. 2, 2011. It has been 10 years since the Illini last won at Kohl Center, meanwhile, a 63-56 victory over the 11th-ranked Badgers on Feb. 9, 2010. Reaching 60 points has been an incredible indicator in this series. The first team to score 60 points is 32-1 over the last 15 seasons. The only loss was UW's 71-64 comeback win on Jan. 20, 2007 (ILL led 60-57 with 5:07 left).

TV: BTN - Cory Provus (PBP), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Olivia Harlan-Dekker (Sideline)

Radio (Illinois): Brian Barnhart (PBP), Deon Thomas (analyst) - The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, Sirius/XM 385 and at FightingIllini.com.

----------------

While we wait for pre-game updates, here's a look at the three keys and Matthew Stevens' prediction for tonight's game.

---------------

Only one other Big Ten Conference game on tap tonight:

IN PROGRESS - Northwestern (5-8, 0-3) at Indiana (11-3, 1-2) - BTN

---------------

Uniform Update: Illinois looks to be in the all navy with the orange trim and numbers. Wisconsin appears to go with the all white uniforms with red trim and numbers.

------------