Illini Women's Recruit Destiny Jackson Named Gatorade Player of the Year

Jackson, a five-star point guard from Whitney Young (Chicago), will join a stellar class of 2025 for the Illini

Jason Langendorf

Illinois' Jasmine Brown-Hagger (8) shows three fingers as the Illinois' bench celebrates her three-pointer during the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Illinois' Jasmine Brown-Hagger (8) shows three fingers as the Illinois' bench celebrates her three-pointer during the Indiana versus Illinois women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Illinois women's basketball program has reached a potentially pivotal point in its growth from a traditionally middling Big Ten competitor to a potential national contender. Nothing underscores that fact more than the wave of talent that will arrive in Champaign ahead of next season.

On Thursday, Destiny Jackson – the cornerstone of Illinois' No. 7-ranked 2025 recruiting class, according to espnW – was named Illinois Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year. The award is annually handed out to the best boys and girls players in each state across several sports.

Jackson, a 5-foot-6 point guard from Chicago's Whitney Young, averaged 21.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals to lead the Dolphins to a 25-9 record and the Class 4A sectional championship game.

Ranked the No. 25 recruit in the country by espnW – one of four top 100 recruits in Illinois' class of 2025 – Jackson is the 10th Gatorade Player of the Year to join the Illini, including the fourth from the state of Illinois.

"She brings such a toughness, a grittiness to our team," Illini coach Shauna Green said of Jackson after her signing. "Obviously, [we have] departing two point guards, so Destiny coming in is gonna have a big role to play and is able to take over that point guard position. She has the ability to score at all three levels: her three-point shot, her midrange and her ability to get to the rim. Just a dynamic scorer and dynamic point guard who is going to be able to lead our team, and someone I know that is gonna develop into a great leader."

After winning the inaugural WBIT last season, Illinois has rallied through a spate of serious injuries to cobble together a surprisingly competitive season (21-9, 11-7 Big Ten). With fifth-year seniors Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant set to move on, Jackson may inherit a significant load as soon as she arrives in Champaign.

Jason Langendorf
JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

