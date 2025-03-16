Illini Women's Recruit Destiny Jackson Named Gatorade Player of the Year
The Illinois women's basketball program has reached a potentially pivotal point in its growth from a traditionally middling Big Ten competitor to a potential national contender. Nothing underscores that fact more than the wave of talent that will arrive in Champaign ahead of next season.
On Thursday, Destiny Jackson – the cornerstone of Illinois' No. 7-ranked 2025 recruiting class, according to espnW – was named Illinois Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year. The award is annually handed out to the best boys and girls players in each state across several sports.
Jackson, a 5-foot-6 point guard from Chicago's Whitney Young, averaged 21.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals to lead the Dolphins to a 25-9 record and the Class 4A sectional championship game.
Ranked the No. 25 recruit in the country by espnW – one of four top 100 recruits in Illinois' class of 2025 – Jackson is the 10th Gatorade Player of the Year to join the Illini, including the fourth from the state of Illinois.
"She brings such a toughness, a grittiness to our team," Illini coach Shauna Green said of Jackson after her signing. "Obviously, [we have] departing two point guards, so Destiny coming in is gonna have a big role to play and is able to take over that point guard position. She has the ability to score at all three levels: her three-point shot, her midrange and her ability to get to the rim. Just a dynamic scorer and dynamic point guard who is going to be able to lead our team, and someone I know that is gonna develop into a great leader."
After winning the inaugural WBIT last season, Illinois has rallied through a spate of serious injuries to cobble together a surprisingly competitive season (21-9, 11-7 Big Ten). With fifth-year seniors Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant set to move on, Jackson may inherit a significant load as soon as she arrives in Champaign.