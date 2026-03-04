Illinois 2026 Target Boyuan Zhang Skyrockets Up Recruiting Rankings

If there’s one aspect of the head coach position for which Brad Underwood has near-psychic powers, it is talent evaluation. And the latest update in ESPN’s 2026 high school recruiting rankings would seem to be a testament to that.

Let’s wind the clock back to December: Illinois, which had seemingly wrapped up its 2026 recruiting class, as Underwood implied the Illini were more than satisfied with their trio of Ethan Brown, Lucas Morillo and Landon Davis, extended an offer to five-star forward Christian Collins . And who wouldn’t? Why not toss your hat in the ring for a prospect any team would gladly welcome into the fold?

Illinois target Boyuan Zhang flying up recruiting rankings

Feb 27, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood greets the crowd before the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

But then the Illini threw a curveball, offering senior wing Boyuan Zhang , who was ranked the No. 220 prospect in the country at the time, per 247Sports. Zhang held just six offers back then, only three of which had come from high-major schools (Illinois, USC and Cal). As is often the case, though, Underwood and the Illini were just early to the party.

Fast-forward two months, and Zhang’s stock is skyrocketing: He debuted at No. 48 in ESPN’s latest rankings (No. 76 in updated 247Sports rankings). Yet again, the Illini appear to have spotted high-potential talent early. Their ability to enter the recruiting race ahead of schedule for prospects has paid dividends in the past, and ideally, it will again in the future with Zhang.

Why has Zhang climbed the charts?

A high-level scorer, Zhang has developed into a go-to option for his Veritas Prep club, which plays in the highly competitive Nike EYBL Scholastic League. A 6-foot-7 wing, Zhang has a silky-smooth stroke and is comfortable pulling both off the catch and the dribble.

Doing much of his damage in the midrange, Zhang has a tough pull-up that he gets to at will, going in either direction. Although he isn’t ultra-twitchy, he has enough speed and burst to turn the corner and get all the way to the rim. That said, he still often stops short for a floater if he elects to pass up a midrange.

Although Zhang is a high-volume shooter often chasing a look of his own, he is a capable passer and playmaker. Defensively, he has impressive foot speed and can send back shots on occasion as a help-side defender.

With Zhang’s scoring package and already-solid frame, he could be a contributor from the jump at Illinois, or wherever his ultimate destination may be. (Other notable teams involved in his recruitment include Cal, Minnesota and Oregon.)