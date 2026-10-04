Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic Names Favorite Players: Do Their Games Resemble His?

On Wednesday, Illinois released another edition of "The Illinois Script," an interview series with players and coaches from the university's athletics programs. Illini hoops star Andrej Stojakovic was on the show for the latest episode.

One of the questions asked of Stojakovic was who his favorite players are – and if he tries to sprinkle parts of their games into his own. His answer – and our take – is below:

Andrej Stojakovic reveals his favorite NBA players

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Kyrie Irving (11) of the Dallas Mavericks with forward Kevin Durant (35) of the Sacramento Kings during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I would say Kyrie Irving is my favorite player,” Stojakovic said. “And then I’ll put [Kevin] Durant up there. And then I’ll have Kobe [Bryant] and [Michael] Jordan.”

Quite a list – and perhaps somewhat expected for a player with the bucket-getting mindset Stojakovic seems to possess.

“I’m pretty thankful for the background I have, being able to go to basketball games and my dad having that relationship with Kobe,” said Stojakovic, whose father, Peja, had a 13-year NBA career.

“But I think KD and Kyrie, people who have played while I’ve been old enough to understand how special they are, and building a relationship with them and them kind of interacting with my game has been really special for me.”

So does Stojakovic have a little bit of Irving and Durant in his game – or does he try to emulate any parts of theirs? Here's his take:

“For me, Kyrie being someone who was so skilled no matter his height or all the other things he was facing,” Stojakovic said. “Something special [was] I got to know him throughout the years from various different camps and workouts. And then KD, just someone who was more lean than other players but kind of used his length and skill to outwork everybody else.”

Does Andrej Stojakovic compare to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant?

Dec 6, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) goes up to dunk the ball but goes off the back of the rim against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OK, so there is very little in common with Stojakovic and Irving on the floor. To be fair, that's the case for the vast majority of hoopers – even at the high-major college level (and the NBA, for that matter).

Irving is a one-of-a-kind talent. Regardless of his statistics, accolades and team success, there is no debating Irving’s masterful skill. Using the conventional definition of “talent," there may not be another player in the history of the game who can rival Irving.

But a lot of hoopers try. Stojakovic, at 6-foot-7, 205 pounds and with top-notch athleticism , doesn’t need to, though. It was Irving’s lack of size that forced him to become such a creative ballhandler and finisher.

Stojakovic, meanwhile, uses his physical traits to be a forceful straight-line driver. And, once at the cup, he finishes through or over the vast majority of defenders. He doesn’t dance – certainly not like Irving.

But Stojakovic’s skill set – quick rip-and-gos – is actually better-tailored to the college game, and especially Illinois’ offense. (That, of course, doesn’t mean the Illini wouldn’t scrap their entire system if Irving suddenly arrived in Champaign with more NCAA eligibility – which, who knows, nowadays?)

As for Durant, there is a bit more overlap. Come to think of it, those Stojakovic midrange fadeaways, and his midrange game as a whole, have a little bit of Durant in it.

Those few occasions Stojakovic catches in the mid-post and goes to work – sometimes with a jab-step jumper or, other times, a rim attack – do resemble Durant’s offensive forte to an extent.

But that sheer-force driving ability and the creativity, patience and footwork around the rim – that’s all Stojakovic (maybe, if we’re being generous, there’s a little bit of Irving in that part of Stojakovic’s game). And that’s the beauty of basketball.

Players always take bits and pieces of the superstars from the generations behind of them. Then, they blend it with their own physical makeup, add their own little twist and voila: a brand-new player with their own never-before-seen combination of abilities.

Individual games are like fingerprints. They all resemble one another in some way – but no two are identical. Stojakovic is very much his own player. And the best part for the Illini: There aren’t many – if any – players in the country with a particular blend of skills in Stojakovic’s vicinity. And there definitely isn’t one who fits Illinois better.