Illinois Basketball to Host 2029 Forward Bronx Ganaway in Unofficial Visit

All of the recruiting attention for Illinois basketball has centered around the 2027 and 2028 classes (the former of which hasn’t been as successful as some would have hoped ).

But Illini coach Brad Underwood and his staff are also looking further into the future, starting with class of 2029 recruit Bronx Ganaway. According to Dushawn London of 247Sports, Ganaway will take an unofficial visit to Champaign on Oct. 23.

Who is 2029 prospect Bronx Ganaway?

Class of 2029 SF Bronx Ganaway will take an unofficial visit to Illinois on October 23rd, his agent Byron Bundy of Unlabld Management tells @247Sports https://t.co/5bwhPpHxu7 pic.twitter.com/rtTGDCUZ9m — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) October 14, 2026

Ganaway, a native of Columbia, Missouri, currently holds four Division I offers, including one from the school located right down the road from him – Missouri – along with Iowa, Creighton and St. Louis. (There is currently no reported offer from Illinois.)

He attends Father Tolton High School in Missouri and plays for KC Run GMC on the UAA Circuit for his AAU hoops. 247Sports has yet to release its class of 2029 rankings, but ESPN’s early top 25 rates Ganaway as the No. 22 player in his class.

2029 prospect Bronx Ganaway scouting report

Absolute shocker: Ganaway, like essentially every recent Illini target, is a deadeye shooter from deep. And at 6-foot-8 (and likely growing), he also has the positional size Underwood covets.

UAA Finals - Session 4. Great season with @KCRunGMC Now it’s back to work. 💯🏀💪🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wyXHo84mFp — Bronx Ganaway (@BronxGanaway) July 28, 2026

Ganaway projects as a jumbo-sized wing at the college level. He has a fluid energy transfer on his jumper, a strong base and a crisp motion. Ganaway can shoot off the catch or the bounce.

He isn’t much of a movement shooter at the moment – a player who can shoot with accuracy off curls, flares, staggers, etc. – but Ganaway, with his high release point, is excellent in spot-up situations. And he can get to his jumper off the dribble at will. From deep, Ganaway has hang-pulls, one-dribble pull-ups and shot-fake sidestep jumpers all in his bag. Presumably, that repertoire will only get deeper in the coming years.

UAA session 3 - Atlanta. We went 4-2. Next stop, Kentucky🏀💯❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7ZXJrYvWze — Bronx Ganaway (@BronxGanaway) July 14, 2026

In the midrange, Ganaway can also get to that one-dribble pull-up, along with a fadeaway and a basic face-up jumper (often after a jab step). Around the rim, he isn’t afraid to bang, but Ganaway seems to prefer to unload a jumper if he can.

Ganaway is a solid athlete who should grow in that department as he develops throughout high school. He’s also a fairly comfortable ball-handler. He can push the ball in transition, handle it in the halfcourt and manage anything in between.

He also has the size, length and fluidity to be a high-impact player on the defensive end. But, at his age, only time will tell for certain. As he gets stronger and more athletic, Ganaway’s ceiling on that end will only be elevated.