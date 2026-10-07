Illinois Misses on 5-Star Darius Wabbington to Big Ten Rival: Time to Be Concerned?

Close but no cigar… yet again for Brad Underwood and his staff. High-priority target Darius Wabbington picked Indiana on Tuesday, over Illinois and Arizona. In the past month, the Illini have now fallen just short in the recruitment of three 2027 five-star prospects.

NEWS: Darius Wabbington, the No. 12 overall prospect in the class of 2027, has committed to Indiana, he tells @247Sports



“ I chose Indiana because the plan they have for me and the trust that the entire organization has in me.”



Story: https://t.co/xK4SCFQ7jV pic.twitter.com/JcoAgo1Ugs — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) October 6, 2026

First it was NaVorro Bowman Jr., who didn’t even make it to Champaign before committing to Dan Hurley and UConn. Then it was Moussa Kamissoko. He committed to Syracuse one week after visiting Illinois. Wabbington is the latest domino to fall in the wrong direction. Should the Illini be concerned?

Is Illinois basketball’s inability to close the deal on five-star prospects worrisome?

Apr 2, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois head coach Brad Underwood during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The straightforward answer is a definite no. We’ll start with the bad news, though: Underwood could not have engineered a player with a skill set more ideal for Illinois’ offensive system than Wabbington.



Losing out on the ultra-dynamic big man does hurt (and, at least for Illini fans, perhaps even more so considering his destination of choice).

But it’s far from the end of the world. Illinois may not have many remaining options on the board in the class of 2027 – still in the race for top-five recruit AJ Williams, though – but let’s not forget: the Illini already have two 2027 commits in Quinton Kitt and Mason Martin .

For sake of argument, we can go with the glass-half-empty outlook (of sorts). We’ll say Illinois has a tremendous 2026-27 season, which leads to a large chunk of the crew departing to the NBA.

David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic, Quentin Coleman, Stefan Vaaks, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic – boom, all gone. It’s unlikely the Illini lose every single one of those guys, but it’s possible. (The Ivisic twins, who will be out of eligibility, will be gone either way.)

We’ll say Jake Davis runs it back for Year 5. Jason Jakstys returns for his fourth season. And, to be conservative, four of the five non-Coleman freshmen return, as well.

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) reacts in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That leaves the Illini with six rotational players – all of the 2026-27 freshmen should be key contributors if they come back in 2027-28 – plus two freshmen, one of which should be ready to make his mark from the jump (that would be Kitt).

So, Underwood and Co. certainly have work to do. But guess what’s very often better than high school recruiting? The transfer portal! There’s a reason some high-major coaches don’t even touch the high school ranks.

The portal is chock-full of proven talent and experienced players. Underwood has landed elite transfers time and again, and there’s no reason to expect he won’t do it again next offseason.

So, it’s never a “win” to lose out on an absurdly gifted recruit the likes of Wabbington. But when the alternative appears likely to be a savvy veteran who may be less talented but whose contributions are far more projectable, it’s hard to be ridden with anxiety.