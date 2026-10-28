Illinois Basketball 2026-27 Scouting Report: Jason Jakstys

In the days leading up to Illinois' Nov. 2 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official 2026-27 roster. Today, we shine a light on center Jason Jakstys. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players as they're added below.

Jason Jakstys | Center | Junior | No. 31

Hometown: Yorkville, Illinois

High school: Yorkville High School

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 220 pounds

Scouting Jason Jakstys

Jakstys is an athletic, high-energy big man who makes his biggest impact on the glass and around the basket. At 6-foot-10, he has impressive mobility and a knack for tracking down rebounds, especially on the offensive end. He runs the floor well, finishes above the rim and can create second-chance opportunities simply by outworking opposing big men.

2024 6’11 Jason Jakstys (@JakstysJason) is going to have a huge June and July. Watch young ballers, no antics by Jason after the dunk, hustle and get back on D! #GetBetter pic.twitter.com/nwiKRIRTET — Breakaway Basketball (@BreakawayBball) June 18, 2023

His offensive game remains a work in progress. Jakstys isn't a consistent perimeter shooter and doesn't offer much in terms of creating his own shot. But he can finish lobs, set solid screens and contribute without needing touches. Defensively, his length and athleticism allow him to contest shots around the rim, although continuing to add strength would help him hold his own against more physical Big Ten centers.

Jason Jakstys' experience

A three-star recruit from Yorkville (Illinois) High School, Jakstys was ranked among the top prospects in Illinois' 2024 recruiting class. He averaged 16 points and nine rebounds as a senior, earning third-team All-State honors before arriving in Champaign.

Jakstys redshirted the 2024-25 season and finally made his college debut in 2025-26. He appeared in nine games, averaging 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per game. He made a strong first impression against Jackson State, pulling down nine rebounds in just 12 minutes.

Jason Jakstys gets in on the block party #illini pic.twitter.com/0VwZ8xCzdK — 🆃ⓐ🅹🅷 ♕ (@Recru1t1ng_Guru) December 29, 2025

Unfortunately, Jakstys' season was cut short by a blood clot in his shoulder that required surgery, forcing him to miss Illinois' final 17 games, including its Final Four run.

He returned to action in the Illini's fall exhibitions, collecting three rebounds against Cincinnati and five against Baylor. His effort on the glass offered an encouraging glimpse of what he could bring to the rotation.

Jason Jakstys highlights

What they're saying about Jason Jakstys

Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Jakstys:

“Like I said many times, he was in a position to help us last year. And Jason does everything right. He is a winning role player. He is a winning guy who doesn’t need the ball, isn’t out there trying to get 30 every night."

What we expect from Jason Jakstys in 2026-27

After two seasons spent mostly on the sidelines, Jakstys finally has an opportunity to make his mark. But earning consistent minutes won't be easy with David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and freshman Landon Davis all competing for frontcourt playing time.

Jakstys won't be a featured offensive option, and his role could fluctuate from game to game. Still, Illinois could use his energy and willingness to battle for rebounds. If he can consistently provide a spark defensively and on the glass, Jakstys could work his way into Underwood's rotation and become a useful contributor off the bench.