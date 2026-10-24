Illinois Basketball 2026-27 Scouting Report: Landon Davis

In the days leading up to Illinois' Nov. 2 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official 2026-27 roster. Today, we shine a light on forward Landon Davis. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players as they're added below.

Landon Davis | forward | freshman | No. 27

Hometown: Waukee, Iowa



High school: Waukee Northwest High School



Height: 6-foot-9



Weight: 220 pounds

Scouting Landon Davis

Waukee Northwest’s Landon Davis stands for a portrait on Nov. 24, 2025, at Waukee Northwest High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On both sides of the floor, Landon Davis has an intriguing blend of abilities. On offense, he is a solid athlete with great size and length at the forward position. He’s crafty enough around the rim, with some creative footwork and soft touch with either hand.

Still, although he has the skill set necessary to produce – or at least be a serviceable option – in the dunker spot, Davis is, at least for now, most comfortable outside the arc.

He has a smooth stroke and a high release point, and he’s a confident shooter. That said, his shooting will be interesting to monitor considering he wasn’t lauded as a marksman coming out of high school. According to coach Brad Underwood, though, Davis has a burner (more on that later). Davis can also put the ball on the floor and attack the rim, though neither is exactly his strong suit.

On the other end, Davis has the tools to be an elite defender – and soon. Davis can wall up in the lane – although bulking up from 220 pounds would help – or mirror a guard outside the arc, and he has a real knack for blocking shots.

Davis can develop into a Ben Humrichous-level defender – Year 2 Humrichous, that would be – if he is able to figure out and internalize all his responsibilities off the ball, which is often the steepest learning curve for a freshman.

Landon Davis' experience

Northwest’s Landon Davis (13) drives to the basket against Waukee’s Evan Jacobson (4) on Feb. 3, 2026, at Waukee High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A three-star recruit from Iowa, Davis averaged 13.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.4 blocks as a senior in high school. He shot 60 percent from the field and 28 percent from beyond the arc. Davis did shoot 40 percent from deep while playing for Iowa United on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit.

In his first exhibition action with the Illini, Davis logged 11 minutes, knocked down his lone attempt from the field – a three-pointer – and registered an assist and a block, along with two personal fouls.

Landon Davis highlights

🟠 Newcomer First Look 🔵

Landon Davis

No. 27

Waukee, Iowa pic.twitter.com/W0uJQwAeQn — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 14, 2026

#Illini freshman Landon Davis a big block in the first half at Cincy.



Illinois bench was fired up and he couldn't help but smile. pic.twitter.com/f83pVzjLEo — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) October 17, 2026

What they're saying about Landon Davis

“We haven’t had a guy like Landon,” Underwood said after Illinois knocked off Cincinnati in exhibition play. “Close out on a corner and block that. Then go block one at the rim. And then step out ... he’s as good a shooter as we have on our team – hit a corner three.”

What we expect from Landon Davis in 2026-27

It is extremely difficult to predict the back end of Illinois’ rotation. It seems as though Underwood himself still has no idea. In any case, Davis has an uphill battle, if only because the Illini are currently stacked at his position.

Davis is stuck behind perhaps the nation’s best frontcourt in David Mirkovic and Tomislav and reserve Zvonimir Ivisic. He isn’t going to work himself past any member of that trio. It’s just not happening this year.

But when his number gets called – be it because of foul trouble or other reasons ( perhaps Mirkovic remains sidelined for the first few regular-season games) – Davis appears ready to provide more than the typical true freshman forward.