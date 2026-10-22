Illinois Basketball 2026-27 Scouting Report: Ethan Brown

In the days leading up to Illinois' Nov. 2 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official 2026-27 roster. Today, in the first of 15, we shine a light on guard Ethan Brown. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players as they're added below.

Ethan Brown | guard | freshman | No. 34

Hometown: Rolla, Missouri



High school: Rolla High School



Height: 6-foot-4



Weight: 185 pounds

Scouting Ethan Brown

Ethan Brown’s game starts with his knack for shooting the rock. He has a crisp, effortless jumper and has the ability to get it off in a hurry. But he can do a lot more than just scorch the nets from deep.

Brown is a gifted facilitator with an advanced skill set that allows him to make difficult passes. Just as importantly, he is also more than willing to be a connector and make the easy one-more pass.

FIRST HALF HIGHLIGHTS: I'll post way more later, but here's about 95 seconds to tide you over.



Stojakovic, Brown looked good.



Non-breaking news: #Illini can shoot it pic.twitter.com/MYkHFbtYYZ — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) October 17, 2026

Perhaps the most impressive part of Brown’s game, though, is his intelligence. (Fun fact: He was the Rolla High School class of 2026 valedictorian).

His hoops IQ manifests itself in a variety of ways. Brown is a sound decision-maker – as a passer and shooter – and he anticipates exceptionally well, a skill that should allow him to make a positive impact on defense as a freshman.

The most unexpected part of Brown’s game that has emerged: his athleticism. Back in high school, Brown was known as a floor spacer and heady ballhandler with solid athletic ability, both vertically and laterally. But according to coach Brad Underwood, Brown can really go – which should pay off this season as the Illini plan to turn up the tempo.

It's evident in Brown’s ability to get to the rack. He isn’t an otherworldly slasher, but Brown has enough craftiness, burst and size to get to the rim and finish – or pull up just short for one of his sweet, high-arcing floaters.

Ethan Brown's experience

As a senior in high school, Brown averaged 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.2 steals. He set program records in career points, assists and steals at Rolla High School, and he was a three-time all-state honoree.

In his lone action thus far as an Illini, Brown put up 15 points (5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-7 from three), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes against Cincinnati .

Ethan Brown highlights

🟠 Newcomer First Look 🔵

Ethan Brown

No. 34

Rolla, Mo. pic.twitter.com/Ty3HkUOnIJ — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) July 29, 2026

What they're saying about Ethan Brown

Brad Underwood, following Illinois’ exhibition win at Cincinnati :



“Ethan has been really good. And the ball moves with him in. Doesn’t stick. He’s an elite shooter. I think he led us in offensive rebounding in the first half. He has a nose for the ball, and he’s very deserving.”

What we expect from Ethan Brown in 2026-27

It’s going to be tough for any non-Quentin Coleman freshman to find minutes in this veteran-laden Illini rotation – or so we thought. In the Illini’s first exhibition action of the season, Brown got the start alongside Coleman.

And he didn’t disappoint. His 15 points and five rebounds amounted to rock-solid production. But maybe most impressive from those minutes was Brown committing zero turnovers. Even if he doesn’t stick around in the starting lineup as the season gets underway , it seems pretty clear that Brown has found a home in the rotation.

The trio of Coleman, Brown and Stefan Vaaks is going to run the show in the Illini backcourt. However the minutes ultimately shake out, Brown should get a solid chunk of them (probably, at the very least, in the 15-20 minutes range).