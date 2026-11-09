Illinois Basketball 2026-27 Scouting Report: Quentin Coleman

In the days leading up to Illinois' Nov. 2 regular-season opener at Champaign's State Farm Center, Illinois on SI will share a scouting report for each Illini player on the team's official 2026-27 roster. Today, , we shine a light on guard Quentin Coleman. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players as they're added below.

Quentin Coleman | Guard | Freshman | No. 11

Hometown: O'Fallon, Illinois



High school: Principia High School (Missouri)



Height: 6-foot-4



Weight: 180 pounds

Scouting Quentin Coleman

Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) and guard Quentin Coleman (11 pressure Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Raysean Johnson (13) with the ball during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quentin Coleman is the full package. After only two regular-season games (and three preseason outings), he already is shaping up as a bona fide college basketball star. And he hasn’t limited his impact to one area of the floor.

Let’s start with offense: He’s a knockdown shooter with a gorgeous stroke. Coleman can shoot off the catch, and he also has an off-the-bounce step-back that he loves (and that coach Brad Underwood encourages). Expect him to shoot in the 35-38 percent range from deep this year.

Coleman also has a midrange game, but in Illinois’ threes- and at-the-rim-twos offense, it likely won’t be a massive part of his arsenal. Going to the rack, he’s equally dangerous. He’s got a quick first step and solid craftiness, along with the plus athleticism and top-shelf body control to finish above or around defenders.

Where he’s quickly progressing is as a facilitator. Coleman is learning how to attack the basket with all-out aggression while keeping his eyes up for collapsing defenses and wide-open teammates.

Although traditional coaches don’t teach it this way, Coleman is a superb passer when leaving his feet (partly thanks, one imagines, to Illinois’ emphasis on having players in specific spots during drives).

Coleman’s defense isn’t far behind. He has that junkyard dog in him. He plays so hard. He’s great on the ball and, with his intelligence and clear desire to improve, he’ll be dominant soon enough off the ball. And he may already be, as a freshman, the best rebounding guard in the country.

Quentin Coleman's experience

Through two official games , Coleman has 32 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists (two turnovers) and four steals. He shot it horribly in Illinois' opener, then rebounded to go 8-for-9 from the field against Penn.

Quentin Coleman is one of the nation's top freshman 🤩



He showed everyone what he can do right away on this sweet steal-and-slam.



Watch on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/efyA2H3YPV — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 3, 2026

He also snagged at least seven rebounds in all three exhibition games, for what it’s worth. With his impact on the glass and defense, not to mention passing, Coleman will always demand minutes even if his shot isn’t falling.

Quentin Coleman highlights

6’4 Freshman Quentin Coleman vs Fairleigh Dickinson..



13 PTS (5-15 FG, 2-10 3PT, 1-2 FTs)

10 REBS

6 AST

3 STLS



How we feeling about his game? Lottery? pic.twitter.com/NStmYOU2wE — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) November 3, 2026

What they're saying about Quentin Coleman

Underwood on Coleman before Illinois' season opener , in which he pushed for a triple-double:



“Q’s a guy that wouldn’t shock me, at some point, if he has a triple-double. He’s a guy that can score it. He’s learning to become a great player, in terms of making others better around him. Rebounds the basketball, ultra-competitive – I mean, a fighter. He has one speed, and it’s full speed.

What we expect from Quentin Coleman in 2026-27

Nov 2, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights guard Raysean Johnson (13) tries to pull the ball from Illinois Fighting Illini guard Quentin Coleman (11) during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman, in the absence of David Mirkovic, is probably already Illinois’ best player. Mirkovic, once healthy, will be the Illini’s go-to option on offense. That’s a given. He’s a preseason All-American for a reason.

But Coleman’s projected impact this season can't be overstated. He is such a gifted scorer. Yet, as previously mentioned, he’s still really good when he isn’t scoring. On the nights he puts it all together – which should be most – Coleman very well may be the best player on the floor, regardless of the matchup.