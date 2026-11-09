How to Watch Illinois Basketball vs Texas Tech

A week into its season, Illinois basketball (2-0) hasn’t even broken a sweat. In their first two regular-season games, the Illini rattled off a pair of blowout wins over Fairleigh Dickinson and Penn .

Illinois is averaging 116 points. Its defense has undergone a transformation, leveling up after seemingly figuring things out at the end of last season. Meanwhile, Texas Tech (2-0) has also cruised in its first two outings but has scored 152 points total. This will be a clash of contrasting styles, as Illinois is No. 41 in the country in adjusted tempo (per KenPom), while Texas Tech is No. 316.

Previewing Illinois basketball at Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn reacts to hitting a 3-pointer against Bethune-Cookman during a Division I non-conference men's basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders’ current leading scorer is a familiar name: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. A former Illini guard who spent two seasons in Champaign (2023-2025), Gibbs-Lawhorn just dropped 25 points in his most recent outing – a 76-58 win over Bethune-Cookman.

In fact, Texas Tech has perimeter weapons galore. Donovan Atwell was one of the best three-point shooters in college basketball last season. Cruz Davis is a two-way stud. Inside, the Red Raiders have Darrion Williams, a two-time All-Big 12 selection who is back at Texas Tech (after spending last season at North Carolina State).

Williams, who is off to a slow start, is without his frontcourt running mate in JT Toppin. Toppin, a first-team All-American last year, is recovering from an ACL injury. He had 35 points and 11 rebounds in Champaign in 2025.

How to watch Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's the event?

Illinois will play Texas Tech in a non-conference matchup.

Where and when are Illinois and Texas Tech playing?

The United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT.

How to watch Illinois vs. Texas Tech

Illinois vs. Texas Tech will be broadcast on Peacock/NBCSN.

How to listen to Illinois vs. Texas Tech

Local audio of the game can be heard on radio affiliates of the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network (Champaign: WDWS 93.9 FM or 1400 AM; Chicago: WLS 890 AM) and streamed at Fighting Illini Productions and the Varsity Network App .

What happened when Illinois last played Texas Tech?

Nov 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) shoots the ball over Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Illinois and Texas Tech clashed early last year in the State Farm Center in both squads’ first litmus test of the season (similar to Tuesday's matchup). The Illini leapt out to an early lead but simply could not hold Toppin at bay.

He scorched the Illini on 17-for-25 shooting from the field en route to 35 points. Toppin also snagged 11 boards, had three steals and sent back three shots.

Illinois was forced to get so creative that it put 6-foot-2 Kylan Boswell on the 6-foot-9 Toppin. Aside from Toppin, though, Texas Tech mostly struggled to score. It shot 27.3 percent from deep.

And, on the other end, Andrej Stojakovic brutalized the Red Raiders in his coming-out party in an Illini uniform. Stojakovic put up 23 points and tacked on three steals and two blocks. Boswell had 22, while three other Illini scored 11 – including Zvonimir Ivisic, who got the start in that game. Illinois ultimately prevailed 81-77.