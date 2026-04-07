Skip to main content
Illini now

Illinois Lands in Elite Tier of 2026-27 Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings

The Illini appear poised to enter the 2026-27 campaign with lofty expectations. Here is where they land in three preseason rankings.
Jackson Langendorf|
Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In this story:

Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois, despite being a No. 3 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, cemented itself as a top-five team in college basketball last season. The metrics reflect that notion (the Illini finished No. 5 in KenPom), as did, more tellingly, the actual results of the tournament, in which Illinois made it all the way to the Final Four.

Heading into the 2026-27 season, notable losses include Kylan Boswell (out of eligibility) and Ben Humrichous (out of eligibility), along with the expected departure of standout freshman Keaton Wagler (NBA Draft).

Meanwhile, the Illini bring in a 2026 recruiting class consisting of four prospects, two of which appear poised to compete for rotational tick right away (Quentin Coleman and Lucas Morillo). Still, Brad Underwood and his staff will likely add at least one piece in the transfer portal in the coming two weeks (open from April 7-21).

Even before the Illini make any portal splashes, they are already very well-respected by the pundits heading into the 2026-27 campaign – in large part due to the expectation that the quintet of Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis (not to mention Ty Rodgers) will return to Champaign next year.

Given all that, here is where Illinois ranks on high-profile way-too-early top 25 rankings lists:

Illinois ranks near (or at) the top of three way-too-early preseason rankings

Jake Davi
Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) reacts in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

ESPN 

Jeff Borzello of ESPN slotted the Illini at No. 8 in the country in his rankings, citing the (assumed) key returnees, stating Illinois, “should have the players to make another run at a Big Ten championship and the Final Four next season.”

Hoops HQ

Seth Davis was even higher on Underwood’s unit, ranking it at No. 2 in his preseason edition. He wrote: “The Illini will be loaded again.”

FOX Sports

Casey Jacobsen sees this Illinois club as being the team-to-beat heading into the 2026-27 season, putting the Illini at No. 1 in his preseason rankings. The former Stanford All-American wrote that if the expected returnees elect to stick around, “this is going to be one of the best and most experienced teams in the land.”

Brad Underwoo
Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It goes without saying: It really is way too early to put together anything resembling an "accurate" top 25. Even the preseason poll rarely reflects the final product. But at this juncture – before the transfer-portal chaos has unfolded – it’s a fun exercise of slightly educated guesswork.

Yet the message is clear: Illinois, if it retains the core crew, can compete at a tremendously high level in the upcoming campaign. Now, if Underwood and Co. also manage to hit a home run in the portal (perhaps a John Blackwell), the Illini then have a potential argument for being the squad atop the college hoops mountain heading into the year.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

Share on XFollow jglangendorf
Home/Basketball