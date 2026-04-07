Illinois Lands in Elite Tier of 2026-27 Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings

Illinois, despite being a No. 3 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, cemented itself as a top-five team in college basketball last season. The metrics reflect that notion (the Illini finished No. 5 in KenPom), as did, more tellingly, the actual results of the tournament, in which Illinois made it all the way to the Final Four.

Heading into the 2026-27 season, notable losses include Kylan Boswell (out of eligibility) and Ben Humrichous (out of eligibility), along with the expected departure of standout freshman Keaton Wagler (NBA Draft).

Meanwhile, the Illini bring in a 2026 recruiting class consisting of four prospects, two of which appear poised to compete for rotational tick right away ( Quentin Coleman and Lucas Morillo ). Still, Brad Underwood and his staff will likely add at least one piece in the transfer portal in the coming two weeks (open from April 7-21).

Even before the Illini make any portal splashes, they are already very well-respected by the pundits heading into the 2026-27 campaign – in large part due to the expectation that the quintet of Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis (not to mention Ty Rodgers) will return to Champaign next year.



Given all that, here is where Illinois ranks on high-profile way-too-early top 25 rankings lists:

Illinois ranks near (or at) the top of three way-too-early preseason rankings

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) reacts in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

ESPN

Jeff Borzello of ESPN slotted the Illini at No. 8 in the country in his rankings, citing the (assumed) key returnees, stating Illinois, “should have the players to make another run at a Big Ten championship and the Final Four next season.”

Hoops HQ

Seth Davis was even higher on Underwood’s unit, ranking it at No. 2 in his preseason edition. He wrote: “The Illini will be loaded again.”

FOX Sports

Casey Jacobsen sees this Illinois club as being the team-to-beat heading into the 2026-27 season, putting the Illini at No. 1 in his preseason rankings. The former Stanford All-American wrote that if the expected returnees elect to stick around, “this is going to be one of the best and most experienced teams in the land.”

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It goes without saying: It really is way too early to put together anything resembling an "accurate" top 25. Even the preseason poll rarely reflects the final product. But at this juncture – before the transfer-portal chaos has unfolded – it’s a fun exercise of slightly educated guesswork.