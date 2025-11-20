Illinois Basketball Signs Four-Star Guard Lucas Morillo: How He Fits
A day after Illinois (4-1) absorbed its first defeat of the 2025-26 season, the program bounced right back with a win.
On Thursday, Illini coach Brad Underwood announced that four-star guard Lucas Morillo, who committed to the program in October, had officially signed with Illinois.
Lucas Morillo signs with Illinois
A 6-foot-7, 215-pound guard from Mount Vernon, New York, Morillo is ranked No. 50 among class of 2026 prospects in 247Sports' composite rankings. His build and game are somewhat similar to those of current Illini freshman guard Keaton Wagler, though Morillo has a bit more shake to his dribble-drive game.
Morillo fits the mold of a preferred Underwood backcourt recruit – a long, sweet-shooting guard who rebounds and has a high-quality floor game. In theory, Morillo could probably play either guard spot, but his size would be an even greater asset at the 1 if he proves he has the quickness to stay in front of Big Ten point guards.
Whether Morillo could have a Wagler-like instant impact next season depends greatly on whether Mihailo Petrovic and Wagler himself return. Morillo became the third 2026 recruit to sign with Illinois, following forward Landon Davis and guard Ethan Brown to Champaign.
Who is Lucas Morillo?
Morillo is a student at The Newman School in Boston, where he averaged 15.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists as a junior last season and was named Player of the Year by the New England Basketball Journal while leading the Cardinals to a school-record 31 wins and the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) Class AAA Championship.
Morillo played his AAU ball with the New York City Rocks, averaging 14.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on the Nike EYBL circuit. He also played up at the 19U level with the Dominican Republic, averaging 20 points, nine rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup.
What Brad Underwood sees in Lucas Morillo
Morillo's size, shooting and finishing against contact should earn him minutes right away with the Illini, and Underwood is already eyeing him as an option on the wing.
"Lucas has great positional size – he is a multi-positional guard who may be most comfortable at the point but has the size, skill and ability to play other spots as well," Underwood said. "He is an elite passer, has a high basketball IQ and elevates his teammates in many ways. Lucas was also one of the best rebounding perimeter players I watched on the circuit. We love his toughness and competitive drive."