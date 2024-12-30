3 Key Numbers From Illinois Basketball's Win Over Chicago State
After getting a full week off for the holidays, Illinois (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) returned to action in dominant fashion, blowing out Chicago State 117-64 and denying the Cougars (0-15) of their first win of the season for at least a little longer.
The Illini controlled the game in every facet, scoring a season-high 117 points on 41-for-66 field-goal shooting (62.1 percent) and holding the Cougars to 25-for-67 shooting (37.3 percent) on the other end of the floor.
As expected, Illinois' size and athleticism proved to be too much for the Cougars on the glass, as Illinois more than doubled up its opponent in the rebounding battle (47-23).
Even in blowouts, the Illini can learn a little more about who they are, what they have to offer and what they may eventually become. With that, we take a closer look at three key statistics from Sunday's game:
5
In the 120-year history of Illinois basketball before Sunday, only four Illini players had recorded a triple-double. Against the Cougars, Kylan Boswell etched his name in the history books and became the fifth player to accomplish the feat. With a stat line of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Boswell did it all. Per usual, he scored from both long distance (two threes) and at the rim, while facilitating for his teammates and chasing down rebounds. Obviously, the matchup provided a bit of an easier path for Boswell to get there, but that doesn’t take away from a performance in which he showcased his versatility – including his usual defensive hawkishness.
45.5
Well, it’s about time. After four straight games of struggling from deep (30.8 percent or below), Illinois finally got back on track from three-point range, going 15-for-33 (45.5 percent) from behind the arc. In fact, nine different Illini players knocked down at least one triple, with five of them hitting two or more. Moving forward, Illinois needs that shooting to carry over to high-major competition. No one expects a Thanksgiving Day shooting display (15-for-31 from three against Arkansas) game in and game out, but a mark between 35-40 percent from long range – especially for this team – shouldn't be too much to ask.
23
Tomislav Ivisic needed a confidence booster, and Chicago State offered the perfect platform for the Illini big man to get his mojo back. After averaging 8.0 points over the past three games, Ivisic got back to business Sunday, pouring in a career-high 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. He also tied a career high with five assists and added two blocks on the other end. Hopefully that step in the right direction will help Ivisic return to his early-season production on the offensive end – an absolute necessity for the Illini to have any chance of competing for a Big Ten championship.