Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois Rising, Purdue Sinking
Defending national runner-up Purdue has been trounced by Marquette and Auburn, and sent home disappointed by Texas A&M. Against really strong teams from other conferences, the Big Ten preseason favorites have looked like a shadow of their former selves.
The Big Ten's rep has taken a hit along with that development. The SEC has five teams in the top 10. The Big Ten has one, Oregon at No. 9. It's somewhat bleak.
But Illinois' arrow is pointed up. The Illini are coming off a nice rivalry win against Missouri. They're back in both the AP and coaches polls. They're up two spots in these very power rankings.
Will the Illini reach No. 1 in these rankings at some point? There's no reason why they can't, though it's still quite a ways to there from here.
How to rank these teams now? Let’s take it from the bottom (all times Central):
18. MINNESOTA (7-5, 0-2)
The losses are piling up, and there isn't a win of any note yet. This team has "basement" written all over it.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 155.
Next up: 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Morgan State (Peacock).
17. WASHINGTON (8-4, 0-2)
Contending for said basement with the Golden Gophers are these guys, who just lost to Seattle. No, not the Sonics. Just plain old Seattle.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 118.
Next up: 2 p.m. Sunday vs. NJIT (Peacock).
16. USC (9-4, 1-1)
There isn't a first-team Big Ten player on the roster. Or a second-teamer. Or a third-teamer. Or a … you getting the gist?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 94.
Next up: Jan. 24 vs. Michigan.
15. RUTGERS (7-5, 1-1)
We should stop talking about the Scarlet Knights' fabulous freshmen for a while considering this team couldn't even beat Princeton.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 91.
Next up: 4 p.m. Monday vs. Columbia (BTN).
14. IOWA (9-3, 1-1)
There's enough scoring here with Payton Sandfort, Owen Freeman and Josh Dix, but is there enough of all the other stuff? There's still lots of doubt.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 49.
Next up: 6 p.m. Monday vs. New Hampshire (BTN).
13. INDIANA (9-3, 1-1)
With this talented team, too, we're still waiting for a win that moves the needle. We'll ask again: Is Mike Woodson really right for this job?
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 67.
Next up: 3 p.m. Sunday vs. Winthrop (BTN).
12. OHIO STATE (8-4, 1-1)
A 20-point win against Kentucky bumps the Buckeyes up two spots. It would be more, but there are still some hideous blowout losses that can't be forgotten.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 22.
Next up: 11 a.m. Sunday vs. Indiana State (BTN).
11. NEBRASKA (9-2, 1-1)
The Huskers have played some beautiful ball since being wiped out at Michigan State. If Juwan Gary starts to go off consistently, this will be a dangerous team.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 52.
Next up: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Oregon State (ESPN2).
10. NORTHWESTERN (9-3, 1-1)
Brooks Barnhizer keeps getting better, and we can buy Nick Martinelli now as a legit Robin to Barnhizer's Batman. And no Big Ten team plays harder than these Wildcats.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 54.
Next up: 12:30 p.m. Sunday vs. Northeastern (Peacock).
9. PURDUE (8-4, 1-1)
The Boilermakers have sampled life against good opponents without Zach Edey, and it hasn't gone well. They'll likely move back up in these rankings, but they deserve to languish first.
Polls: No. 21 AP, No. 25 coaches.
NET ranking: 36.
Next up: 5 p.m. Sunday vs. Toledo (BTN).
8. PENN STATE (10-2, 1-1)
Is there a more valuable player in this league than Ace Baldwin Jr., who's averaging 8.5 assists and leading his team in scoring? Don't discount the effect this dude can have on any game, anywhere.
Polls: N/A.
Net ranking: 32.
Next up: Noon Sunday vs. Penn (Peacock).
7. WISCONSIN (10-3, 0-2)
John Tonje's scoring has slowed down of late. The Badgers need a go-to guy – him, specifically – to get where they're trying to go.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 37.
Next up: Jan. 3 vs. Iowa.
6. MARYLAND (10-2, 1-1)
The Terps are a little bit better than most teams at this, at that and at everything else. To name two, they take care of the ball and defend like hell. It's a surprisingly good team to this point.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 7.
Next up: 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (BTN).
5. MICHIGAN (9-3, 2-0)
The Wolverines shoot the ball – at a 51.1 percent overall clip – better than anybody else in the conference. For a team that ranks fifth out of 18 in threes attempted, that's mighty impressive.
Polls: N/A.
NET ranking: 24.
Next up: 7 p.m. Sunday vs. Western Kentucky (BTN).
4. ILLINOIS (8-3, 1-1)
Everybody's talking about freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis, but what's really driving this team is its rebounding and its improving defense – music to Brad Underwood's ears.
Polls: No. 24 AP, No. 22 coaches.
NET ranking: 14.
Next up: 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Chicago State (BTN).
3. UCLA (10-2, 2-0)
The wins against Oregon and Arizona still stand out, and 6-foot-9 Tyler Bilodeau's three-point shooting is ridiculous. Is this the team that ends up on top of the league?
Polls: No. 22 AP, No. 21 coaches.
NET ranking: 21.
Next up: 3 p.m. Saturday vs. Gonzaga (FOX) in Inglewood, California.
2. MICHIGAN STATE (10-2, 2-0)
Only one player – Jaden Adkins – is scoring in double figures, something to worry about with these Spartans. But they have been so tough thus far, it almost doesn't matter.
Polls: No. 18 AP, No. 18 coaches.
NET ranking: 23.
Next up: 2 p.m. Monday vs. Western Michigan (BTN).
1. OREGON (11-1, 1-1)
The Ducks simply have the best résumé of any Big Ten basketball team. Who do they think they are, the football squad?
Polls: No. 9 AP, No. 9 coaches.
NET ranking: 15.
Next up: 4 p.m. Sunday vs. Weber State (ESPN+).