3 Key Numbers from Illinois Basketball's Win Over Indiana
Coming off its most lethargic performance of the season, No. 19 Illinois (13-4, 5-2 Big Ten) was motivated to deliver a bounce-back effort on the road against perhaps its biggest rival in Indiana (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten).
The Illini got that – and then some.
Illinois took it to the home team from the opening tip Tuesday, jumping out to a 60-32 halftime lead before cruising to a 94-69 win over the Hoosiers in the only regular-season meeting between the squads.
Stellar perimeter shooting (11-for-32 on threes), domination on the glass (plus-14 rebounding margin) and lockdown defense propelled the Illini to their fifth conference win of the season. And the story doesn't end there, as our three key numbers demonstrate:
7
Freshman phenom Kasparas Jakucionis returned to action on Tuesday night, and his presence was immediately felt. Pouring in 19 points in the first half alone, Jakucionis sparked the Illini to a 28-point halftime lead. Tacking on two points in the second half, Jakucionis surpassed the 20-point mark for the seventh time this season, and did so on efficient numbers from the field (7-for-13) while tacking on three rebounds and five assists.
5:50
Illinois’ three-point defense was put to the test by Indiana's stellar shooting attack (led by former Illini Luke Goode) and passed with flying colors. It wasn't until only 5:50 remained on the clock that the Hoosiers hit their first three – a shot that cut the deficit to 27, for what it's worth. Indiana finished 4-for-18 (22.2 percent) from deep, but with all those makes coming in garbage time, its inability to knock them down when it mattered kept it from clawing back into the game.
6
Illinois’ six turnovers were its second-lowest single-game total of the season and the first single-digit-turnover performance against a high-major opponent. Although Jakucionis hovered around his season average (three turnovers), no other Illini had more than one. Illinois' security with the rock stifled any possible momentum Indiana could have mustered to swing the game back in its favor.