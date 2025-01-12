3 Big Takeaways From Illinois' Basketball's Loss to USC
The opportunity to build a six-game wining streak and serious momentum before embarking on its next Big Ten road trip was carelessly tossed away – like one of its many turnovers – when No. 13 Illinois (12-4, 4-2 Big Ten) dropped an 82-72 home matchup against USC on Saturday.
The silver lining, if one can be found, is that nearly all that could go wrong for the Illini did – and yet they still had a shot as late as inside the final three minutes, when they were down only six. But the Illini couldn't get it done, and now it's time to chop up exactly why – and consider the their next best steps forward. Below are three big takeaways from the USC loss:
1. Tomislav Ivisic has gotta eat
After scoring a then-season-high 21 points against Arkansas, Ivisic has seen his scoring average drop in eight of the past nine Illini games – with a brief respite from the spiral in a 23-point game against winless Chicago State. That drop-off has roughly coincided with a decrease in his minutes, from a season-high 38 against Northwestern to a season-low 18 against USC, when Ivisic was held to seven points. After the Wildcats loss, the Illini big man was averaging 16.1 points in 27.9 minutes. In the eight games since: 9.4 points in 25.3 minutes per.
A quick check on the math reveals that Ivisic's production decline isn't tied solely to minutes. Most of his averages are down, and a spiral in his usage rate overlaps the per-minute slippage. Long story short, the Illini aren't involving Ivisic nearly enough – and occasionally have all but ignored him on the offensive end. Frankly, it's a sin. You can count on one hand the number of 7-footers in the college game with Ivisic's refined package of interior moves and touch, perimeter shooting and deft passing and vision. Especially with Kasparas Jakucionis on the shelf – and especially with the Illini collectively heaving bricks from outside, they should be working through Ivisic, not around him.
2. Keep making adjustments, coach
Illini coach Brad Underwood lamented not sticking to his guns when things went sideways against USC. But it's unlikely that the minor wrinkles he mentioned in the postgame presser – claiming that he should have kept 6-foot-9 forward Ben Humrichous on Desmond Claude (31 poitns) to force him to shoot over size – would have made a difference. Claude was cooking, Illinois' help defense was nowhere to be found and the lane was open for business. Underwood said he rarely overreacts and should have trusted his gut, which aren't necessarily bad traits for any coach.
But there's something else good coaches have: flexibility. Underwood has also demonstrated exactly that in terms of his roster-building and year-to-year approach. But there are occasions when his gut is too stubborn for Underwood's good. We've seen it here and there when the Illini D gets burned in drop coverage on pick-and-roll, and we're watching the ongoing slavish reliance of the offense on the three-pointer. Math clubs everywhere are undoubtedly jazzed to see the jocks embrace metrics and play the numbers. But you've gotta play the game, too – and that means sometimes zigging when an opponent expects you to zag. Or when zigging just plain ain't getting it done.
3. You must protect this house
The students were still on break, the game started before noon, and the State Farm Center was roughly half-full. And none of those are excuses for this team getting run out of its own building by a middling Big Ten foe. Illinois annihilated then-No. 9 Oregon in Eugene. The Illini nearly upset No. 1 Tennessee in Champaign. Even with a healthy Jakucionis, they would have had a battle on their hands against the Trojans had they showed up with the same energy we saw from them on Saturday.
There will be lulls in every season. But an elite team – the kind of team the Illini aspire to be and that Underwood believes they can grow into – doesn't let USC out of the State Farm Center with a win. "Pride" is a term that is wildly overused in sports. But effort, energy and focus are more tangible, relevant concepts that affect ball games. The Illini now know that they can't sleepwalk through games against decent opponents and expect to win simply because they were supposed to.