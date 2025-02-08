3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball at Minnesota
Another day, another disappointing loss. This time it was at Rutgers that No. 23 Illinois (15-8, 7-6) came up short, and now the Illini are off to Minneapolis to take on a Minnesota (12-11, 4-8 Big Ten) squad that, in addition to having won four of its past six, is just the wrong kind of dangerous for the visitors.
In desperate need of putting together two 20-minute halves en route to a confidence-building win, the Illini (losers of five of their past eight) aren't in with an easy touch against the Golden Gophers – but they'll also find that the sledding will get a lot tougher after that. Now is their best chance to flip the switch.
Here are three key questions that’ll determine whether the Illini can make it happen:
What (or who) is the answer for Dawson Garcia?
Minnesota's Garcia paces the Big Ten in scoring during conference play (21.2 points per game) and adds 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as well. At 6-foot-11, Garcia has the size to get busy on the low block but also the ability to step outside the arc (1.4 triples per game) and slash from the wing.
The Illini have yet to see an opponent with exactly the blend of size and abilities Garcia possesses, but they have struggled to contain somewhat similar players – hello, Ace Bailey. Although more comfortable inside, Tomislav Ivisic and Morez Johnson Jr. will likely draw the matchup at least occasionally, so they'll have to stay sharp and move their feet to check Garcia while staying out of foul trouble.
Can Kasparas Jakucionis get back into a rhythm?
With 15 combined points in Illinois' past two contests – less than his season average – Jakucionis has clearly been out of sorts. And although foul trouble has likely had something to do with it, that can't be the only explanation. Over the two-game stretch, Jakucionis has shot 0-for-7 from long range and (even more concerningly) 7-for-13 from the charity stripe (despite being an 82.4 percent free-throw shooter on the season). Clearly a bit in his head, Jakucionis has lately forced the issue, creating nearly as many problems as solutions. The Illini need their star guard to revert to early-season form and help his squad build momentum heading into March.
Do the threes keep going up?
At this point, we’re done speculating about whether they’ll go in (spoiler alert: they aren’t). After six straight games of Illinois shooting under 30 percent from long distance, perhaps head coach Brad Underwood will finally begin to discourage his team from launching indiscriminately. Between Tre White's and Kylan Boswell’s slashing abilities, Jakucionis’ craftiness around the basket and Johnson and Ivisic’s presence on the low block, there are plenty of arguments to be made for the Illini leaning into alternative scoring methods. Whether Underwood decides to capitalize on them remains to be seen.