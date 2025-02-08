Why Illinois Basketball Should Keep Shooting Threes Despite Its Critics
Six in a row.
After shooting 6-for-28 (21.4 percent) from three-point range in the loss at Rutgers on Wednesday, No. 23 Illinois (15-8, 7-6 Big Ten) saw its tattered string of games shooting below 30 percent from long distance extended to six games.
In fact, in only one of those six games did the Illini even surpass 25 percent, which came in the 83-74 home win against Northwestern. Against the Wildcats, Illinois hit 9-for-32 (28.1 percent) from deep – which might have prompted a sarcastic call to the fire department.
Having gone 2-4 over that stretch, and now sitting at 7-6 in the Big Ten, a question naturally arises about this team once considered to be a legitimate Big Ten title contender:
Is it time to stop shooting threes?
Now, obviously that doesn’t mean ignoring the three-point arc and drawing down the number of attempts to zero. But wouldn't it be reasonable enough to suggest that Illinois scale back its 30.9 attempts per game – which ranks fifth in Division I – into the mid- or low 20s, given the troubling percentages?
During Big Ten play, the Illini’s three-point percentage (27.6) ranks dead last – by more than three full percentage points. Still, Illinois shoots from distance more often than any team in the Big Ten.
The Illini still manage to lead the league in scoring (81.8 points per game), which is a testament to pace and their ability to score in other ways.
So let’s return to the question – and rephrase it:
Is it time for Illinois to limit its number of threes attempted per game?
The easy answer is yes.
When the Illini attack the paint and use their length, athleticism and finishing ability around the rim, they can dominate most teams – and would likely make a push in the Big Ten tournament.
The key word, though, is "most."
And when the end goal is a national championship, beating most teams isn’t going to cut it. When March rolls around, the mission is to beat everyone. Td to do so, you need a bit of good fortune. But you also need to be able to shoot it.
Just take a look at last year’s Final Four squads:
Aside from the Cinderella team (NC State), Alabama, UConn and Purdue presented a combination of high-volume and efficient three-point shooting.
Alabama’s 1,108 attempts from long range ranked second in Division I and first for a high-major squad – and the Crimson Tide converted on an impressive 37.3 percent of those shots.
Meanwhile, the national champions, Connecticut, put up 951 attempts (11th in the nation), connecting on 35.8 percent – a healthy enough rate.
And although Purdue’s 788 threes may not jump off the state sheet (and why should they if your squad has Zach Edey?), the Boilermakers' 40.4 three-point percentage certainly did – a number that ranked second in the country.
So what does that mean for Illinois?
As Brad Underwood would say: keep shooting.
With a collection of proven three-point shooters in Ben Humrichous, Tomislav Ivisic, Kasparas Jakucionis – and others who are quite capable – the Illini should continue to get plenty of them up. The Illini aren't still drawing defenses out well past the arc for nothing: Under the right circumstances, they can shoot the leather off the ball. And with the kind of across-the-board shooting range it has on the roster, and by playing five-out, Illinois also creates better offensive opportunities inside. The game isn't played in a vacuum.
And let's not forget: The Illini haven't exactly been healthy of late. With their full complement of players through 14 games, Illinois shot 34.0 percent on threes, averaging 31.3 attempts. Starting with the Penn State game, when the Illini lost Jakucionis and a series of illnesses began to sideline or slow Ivisic, Tre White, Will Riley and possibly others, they have shot 25.3 percent on threes over nine games, despite reducing their attempts slightly (29.9 per game).
All season, Illinois has been living and dying by the three – and it has killed the Illini more often than probably anyone expected. But let's see them get healthy and reserve judgment until they get a chance to fully gel as a group over the next few weeks.
Because if they finally begin living by the three, the Illini have a real shot at cutting down the nets in San Antonio in two short months.