3 Big Questions for Illinois Basketball at Wisconsin
It has been more than two months since Illinois (17-9, 9-7 Big Ten) took down then-No. 20 Wisconsin by a score of 86-80 in Champaign, dropping the Badgers to 0-2 in Big Ten play.
Ancient history. Wisconsin has since gone 10-2 in conference play and improved to 20-5 (10-4 Big Ten) and climbed all the way to No. 11 in the AP poll.
Meanwhile, the Illini are 5-6 over their past 11 games, and losing big man Morez Johnson Jr. to a broken wrist could send them spinning.
Below are three big questions that can help determine whether Illinois has some life left or will see its season descend into a death spiral against the Badgers.
How wlil Illinois slow Wisconsin’s long-distance attack?
During conference play, the Badgers are shooting 39.1 percent from deep – and have only gotten more consistent since the turn of the New Year. In 2025, Wisconsin has shot below 30 percent from three just once, and has knocked down at least nine triples in 10 of 12 games.
With a well-balanced attack from beyond the arc, the Badgers have nine players with at least 10-plus threes on the season. And with the Illini having allowed its last five opponents to shoot 37.5 percent or better from three, they need to find the formula that shaped their early-season form to shut down the perimeter threat from UW.
Can the Illini still control the glass without Morez Johnson Jr.?
Averaging 6.6 rebounds (including 2.7 offensive boards) on the season, Johnson has been perhaps the most critical figure in Illinois' domination of the glass. Logging just 17.7 minutes per game, his rebounds per minute lead the team by a large margin. After starting the last eight games, his role has only expanded.
But after suffering a broken wrist in the Michigan State game, Johnson has been ruled out indefinitely, meaning the nation’s rebounding-margin leader will be put to the ultimate test against a Wisconsin team that has lost the rebounding battle just once over its past eight games.
Can Illinois shut down John Tonje again?
Back in December, the Illini held Tonje to just 5-for-15 shooting from the field and forced him into four turnovers with a combination of junkyard-dog defense from guard Kylan Boswell and swingman Tre White and healthy doses of help.
This time, though, Illinois heads into Madison seeking to tame a different beast. Having scored 20-plus in six of his past seven games, Tonje is operating at full force and pushing his squad to new heights. The Illini will need another excellent on-ball performance from Boswell (and possibly White, who has missed time recently due to illness), plus a heavy supporting cast to clean up any mistakes.