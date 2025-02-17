Illinois Basketball's Morez Johnson Jr. Sidelined by Broken Wrist
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois freshman forward Morez Johnson Jr. suffered a broken wrist in Illinois' loss to Michigan State at the State Farm Center, Illini coach Brad Underwood said Monday morning.
"Morez Johnson is out and will not play for a good bit," Underwood said. "He broke his wrist in a fall on that elite blocked shot that he made."
The play, which unfolded with Illinois up 65-64 and 7:49 remaining left on the clock, really was a brilliant one. With the Spartans threatening in transition, guard Jase Richardson fired a bounce pass across the lane to guard Tre Holloman, who attacked Illini guard Kasparas Jakcuionis in the paint. Trailing Holloman slightly, Johnson timed his leap and elevated to meet Holloman at the rim and hammer the shot into the stands via two-handed volleyball spike.
But Johnson's momentum carried him over the top of Holloman and tumbling awkwardly. Reaching out to brace himself, Johnson landed hard on the court, rolled over on his back, grimaced and paused before allowing teammates to help him up. Still, Johnson finished out the game, even collecting three rebounds and a steal after suffering the injury.
Underwood didn't commit to a timetable for Johnson's return, but a broken wrist likely ends an excellent season for the 6-foot-9, 255-pound freshman out of Thornton. Johnson is currently averaging 7.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, and he leads Illinois with 29 blocks in 26 games.
"It's unfortunate, because Morez is outstanding," Underwood said.
It also dramatically changes the makeup – and likely the short-term approach – of the Illini (17-9, 9-7 Big Ten), who have lost six of their past 11 games. Johnson is an integral piece of what has been one of the best rebounding and defensive collectives in college basketball.