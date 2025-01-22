3 Takeaways From Illinois Basketball's Loss at Michigan State
In a game that stood out for all the right reasons (and a few of the wrong ones), Illinois traveled to East Lansing on Sunday and came up a whisker short in an 80-77 loss to Michigan State, which ran its winning streak to 11 games and solidified its standing atop the Big Ten.
Both the Illini (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten) and Spartans (16-2, 7-0) played hard as nails – but with none of the ugliness that laced Illinois' recent win at Indiana. The action was back-and-forth, delightfully frenetic and electrified the Breslin Center. Some fans, of course, could see only red – and black and white – as Kasparas Jakucionis fouled out after just nine minutes of floor time. But if that was your entire focus, you're missing plenty in the bigger picture.
Here are three takeaways worth highlighting from Illinois' clash with Michigan State:
1. Fans still don't get it
Officiating Big Ten-caliber college basketball games isn't a chess match – it's a car crash. It's loud, fast-moving, high-anxiety stuff, and the average ref doesn't have an extra thought to give amid the chaos about whether a close call on a particular player happens to tilt the balance slightly in favor of [insert your favorite school's most loathed rival here]. Officials do the best they can, try to maintain order between teams and – trust me – don't give a Flying Illini about your alma mater.
Several of the calls against Jakucionis were borderline, and one was egregiously bad. Could the refs have done better? Probably. Are they on the take, in Tom Izzo's pocket, desperate to see the Illini shamed by defeat? Please. Just stop. Good teams occasionally get saddled with bad calls. The great ones take their lumps and come back stronger. We'll find out where the Illini rate when the Spartans visit Champaign on Feb. 15.
2. Patience in Will Riley is paying off
Illini coach Brad Underwood has downsized Riley's role since the early season – but has managed to do it without diminishing the player. Riley, who is most comfortable and productive with the ball in his hands, has served as Illinois' secondary (and sometimes even primary) ball-handler, even through his clunkiest stumbles. Those reps and the continued confidence shown in him by Underwood – and seemingly his teammates – are starting to pay dividends.
Not every freshman is Cooper Flagg – or even Jakucionis. Most go through ups and downs, sometimes wildly, throughout their first seasons. But it may be that we're currently watching Riley (19 points against MSU) make his ascent. In an 11-game stretch between Arkansas and Michigan State, his three-point shooting was positively abysmal: 6-for-42 (14.3 percent), but he has also begun settling down in recent weeks, picking his spots rather than trying to win the national championship on every touch. If Riley can become a consistent 10- to 12-points-per-game scorer over the next three months, the Illini could be in for a glorious climb of their own.
3. It's time to talk about free throws
Over the past few months, we've heard Underwood call Ben Humrichous an "elite shooter," fawn over the outside touch of center Tomislav Ivisic and generally gush over the marksmanship of this Illini team. So what's with the free throws?
OK, that's not entirely fair. Illinois happens to be one of Division I basketball's more accurate groups at the line (76.2 percent, No. 47 out of 355 teams). Objectively, though, the Illini's timing stinks – specifically, their ability to hit clutch free throws when they're needed most. Three of Illinois' four worst outings from the line this season came against Alabama, Northwestern and Michigan State – all losses. Their second-half free-throw shooting in those games: 23-for-40 (57.5 percent).
The Illini rely on defensive and rebounding consistency as their ports in the storm and play the odds with volume from three-point range and an emphasis on taking everything else to the rim. But if the shots aren't falling from outside – a too-common issue for Illinois – and the rest of the offense is essentially comprised of layups and free throws, there isn't enough wiggle room to give away freebies against quality competition. The Illini need to recalibrate and lock in at the line in order to start finishing off their toughest opponents.