Illinois Basketball Makes a (Surprise?) Move in Latest AP Poll

After a week that saw the Illini win big and lose a close one, Monday's results seemed to reflect a shift in voter opinion

Jason Langendorf

Jan 19, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) tries to get past Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images
For months, AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll voters seemed reluctant to get too high too soon on Illinois.

In the latest rankings released Monday afternoon, despite a 1-1 week for the Illini, those voters seemed to finally trust their own eyes.

Illinois, unranked in the preseason and sitting at No. 19 last week, moved up two spots – to No. 17 – in what turned out to be a big week for the Big Ten.

Purdue and Wisconsin both leapt six spots – the most of any teams in the rankings – to No. 11 and No. 18, respectively. Michigan State, which nipped the Illini 80-78 in East Lansing on Sunday, moved up four spots, from No. 12 to No. 8.

The two-spot climb for the Illini was likely a reflection of three things: 1) their destruction of Indiana in Bloomington last Tuesday, 2) a strong road performance against the Spartans in a narrow, highly circumstantial loss, and 3) L's all around for much of the rest of the top 25 last week.

Guard Kasparas Jakucionis returned from a two-game injury absence last week, and center Tomislav Ivisic is on the mend. With a healthy roster and two home games this week – including Sunday's rematch with Northwestern, which outdueled the Illini in Evanston last month – Illinois appears to have the footing to continue its slow climb up the rankings.

AP Top 25: 1. Auburn, 2. Duke, 3. Iowa State, 4. Alabama, 5. Florida, 6. Tennessee, 7. Houston, 8. Michigan State, 9. Kentucky, 10. Marquette, 11. Purdue, 12. Kansas, 13. Texas A&M, 14. Mississippi State, 15. Oregon, 16. Ole Miss, 17. Illinois, 18. Wisconsin, 19. UConn. 20. St. John's, 21. Michigan, 22. Missouri, 23. West Virginia, 24. Memphis, 25. Louisville.

JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

